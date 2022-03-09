Four More Shots Please Season 3: Everything You Need To Know About This Series!

Four More Shots, a show nominated for an International Emmy, will be available on your digital displays in the next year. What are the chances that it will be released on a streaming platform? The Cast, the Show’s Episodes, and Much More.

Four More Shots Please is an Amazon Original from the massive OTT platform. It was announced by showrunner Rangita Pritish Nandy on her social media account that the third season of the program will begin production in March 2021.

After the covid-19 epidemic interrupted filming of the program, one of the show’s stars, Kirti Kulhari posted on Instagram in August 2021 that filming had restarted.

Release Date: Four More Shots Please Season 3

Thus, we may anticipate that the program will launch in the latter half of 2022 on the Over-the-Top platform Amazon Prime Video, which will be the only place where it will be available.

Cast: Four More Shots Please Season 3

Four More Shots revolves around four unapologetic not-so-perfect women named Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo.

Sayani Gupta plays the journalist in the show as Damini Rizvi Roy aka Dee

Kirti Kulhari is a lawyer and divorced mother as Anjana Menon Khanna aka Anj

Maanvi Gagroo is the only child of a rich family who plays Sidhi Patel aka Sids.

Other known actors that have been appeared in the show are Canadian actress, model Lisa Ray, actor, supermodel Milind Soman,

Prateik Babbar, Ankur Rathee, Simone Singh, Amrita Puri, Sapna Pabbi, Shibani Dandekar, Monica Dogra, Mohit Chauhan, Nimisha Mehta, etc.

Season 3 Binge Watchers Get Four More Shots

Series watches have been increasingly popular among binge-watchers in recent years, particularly when the lockdown was implemented in 2020. They have not restricted themselves to a particular region or genre; rather, they have pursued a number of different paths throughout the series, which has become the new norm in recent years. A popular series that many of these Binge watchers have added to their list of things to watch is Four More Shots Season 3.

Highlights: Four More Shots Please Season 3

Four More Shots Season 3 is a comedy series starring Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Banji, and Maanvi Gagroo that can be seen only on Amazon Prime Video. As previously said, there are other characters in the video, so be sure to see them with your family and friends. The release date of the film, as well as information on the cast and trailer, can be seen above. A popular series that many of these Binge watchers have added to their list of things to watch is Four More Shots Season 3.

READ MORE