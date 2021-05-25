Former Panamanian President Martinelli's son – Guatemala authorizes extradition to US

A Guatemalan court on Tuesday authorized the extradition of the son of former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli (2009-2014), who has been detained in the country since July 2020 on charges of money laundering in the Odebrecht case. Ministry of Public Works.

"At the request of the International Affairs Division of the Ministry of Public Administration, the Fifth Criminal Court announced that it had formally approved the extradition of Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares," the Ministry of Public Works said on Twitter.

Louis Enrique, 39, was charged with "conspiracy to commit money laundering, involving a specific illegal activity".

He was released from prison in Guatemala on July 6 last year with his brother, Ricardo Alberto, 41, both wanted by US justice, on charges of money laundering in connection with the Odebrecht case.

Ricardo Alberto stopped handing him over because his case was the responsibility of another court to resolve the "appeal", a source in the AFP public ministry explained.

At the international airport in Guatemala, the Martinelli brothers were arrested while trying to board a private humanitarian airliner for their country due to the Govt-19 epidemic.

The U.S. Justice Department said at the time that "the two Russians allegedly participated in the bribery of more than $ 700 million by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht."

A few days after his arrest, the Central American Parliament, a regional co-ordinating body based in Guatemala, did not allow the Martinelli brothers to take the oath of office on suspicion that they were trying to gain parliamentary opposition to prevent their deportation.

"Without opening hearings to discuss the matter, a Guatemalan court has ruled that the extradition of my son, Luis Enrique Martinelli, is a violation of the Constitution of Panama's Foreign Ministry. [que fala da proteo de seus cidados]", Former President Martinelli wrote on Twitter this Tuesday.

The former lawyer is also facing charges of being involved in the Odebrecht corruption network.

Martinelli Sr. was extradited from the United States to Panama in June 2018 to face charges of illegal wiretapping during his government.

In independence, he registered a new political party and expressed his desire to run for president in 2024.