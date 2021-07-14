Forest fires in 10 states in western America

Oregon, USA – More than 60 wildfires are destroying entire areas in at least 10 West American states. The largest of these, in Oregon, consumed twice the size of Portland, the state's largest city, according to The Guardian.

The fire hit residential areas, forcing thousands of people to evacuate areas from Alaska to Wyoming, the National Interactive Fire Center said. More than half of the major active fires are located in three states – Arizona, Idaho and Montana.

Firefighters travel to Oregon Fire Department Photo: Video Background

Residents taken to Red Cross camps in Klamath Falls, Oregon Photo: MATHIEU LEWIS-ROLLAND / REUTERS

The fire broke out during the second wave of high temperatures that hit the western United States in a few weeks. Scientists say a major drought, exacerbated by the climate crisis, is contributing to conditions where fires are even more dangerous.

In the Gulf of Mexico: & # 39; Fire Eye & # 39; Videos attract netizens

According to the National Weather Service, high temperature waves appear to be high in many areas, with excessive heat warnings becoming obsolete.

In Northern California, firefighters battled fires and spent fuel on wind, hot weather and low humidity. The eviction orders were in effect for more than 3,000 people living in remote areas in the north of the state and in neighboring Nevada.

Oregon fire is considered to be the largest in Portland, twice the size of the city Photo: Video Background

There have been reports of burned houses, but damage is still being calculated. The fire consumed more than 300 square kilometers of land, including the Blooms National Forest.

In Brazil: Mato Grosso do Sul orders state of emergency due to wildfires and drought in the state

The fire, which began Sunday in Sierra Nevada, south of Yosemite National Park, reached 36 square miles, of which only 10 percent were.

The largest fire in the United States occurred on the California border in southwestern Oregon. The Bootleg fire – which doubled over the weekend – threatened about 2,000 homes, according to state firefighters. At least seven houses and more than 40 buildings were attacked.

Greenhouse effect: The ILO predicts that heat waves and climate change could destroy 80 million jobs by 2030.

In all, there are 67 major fires in the United States today, burning more than 2,300 square kilometers. More than 14,200 firefighters and paramedics have been deployed to fight the blaze.

Compared to 2020, the number of fire accidents has increased significantly this year. There were 33,953 fires from January 1 to July 13, 2021, up from 27,770 in the same period in 2020, according to the National Interactive Fire Center.

Article: Ilan Goldfaz and Sergio Marculis on & # 39; Sustainability of Responsible Funding & # 39; Talking about

The July heat wave comes as the drought situation worsens across the region. Scientists say man-made climate change and decades of increasing fire loads and firefighting have increased risks across the region.