Ford recalls 3 million vehicles for airbag problems after losing fight with safety controller

The move comes later The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday rejected Ford’s argument that it was not necessary to replace this version of the airbags.
Although the Dakata airbags used by Ford were a different but identical version from those involved in previous memorabilia, security controllers said it was still risky.
Ford models are included in the recall
Ford Ranger from 2007 to 2011, Ford Fusion from 2006 to 2012, Lincoln Sapphire from 2006 to 2012, Ford Edge from 2007 to 2010 and Lincoln MKX from 2007 to 2010 are commemorated. Recalled Mazda vehicles were B-Series pickup trucks from 2007 to 2009.
Replacing the airbags would cost Ford $ 10,610 million as a result of the NHDSA decision. Due to Dakata’s bankruptcy, Ford bears all the costs.
“Safety has always been a top priority,” Ford spokeswoman Monique Brentley said. “Unlike other Dakata passenger side airbags previously recalled, this driver absorbs moisture in the side airbags. [material] And do it differently. We believe our comprehensive data has proven that driver recall airbags do not guarantee safety recall. However, we respect the decision of the NHTSA and will issue a recall. “
‘Severity of effects’
However, NHTSA officials said that over time, airbags become dysfunctional and the “severity of the consequences” for passengers and drivers when intrusions crash. “What Ford is presenting here is that while it is valuable and informative in some respects, it suffers from a number of shortcomings,” the company wrote in its conclusion.