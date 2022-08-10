Food Wars Season 6 Shokugeki No Soma: Release Date Renewed or Cancelled?

Shokugeki no Soma, also known as Sma of the Shokugeki, is a manga series that was written by Yuto Tsukada and illustrated by Shun Saeki. Food Wars! Season 6 is based on this manga series. On April 4, 2015, the broadcast of the anime version of Food Wars!, which was directed by Yoshitomo Yonetani and began broadcasting, and a total of 85 episodes have been broadcast thus far.

The sixth season of Food Wars! Fans of Shokugeki no Soma are looking forward to the next season of Food Wars!, but it does not appear that the animated series will return any time soon.

The fifth season of Food Wars! came to an end in September of 2020. The astonishingly successful anime television series continued to be watched for a good number of years, and the anime adaption received an unbelievable rating of 8.1/10 from IMDB and 8.19/10 from MyAnimeList.

Almost immediately after the conclusion of Food Wars’ fourth season, an announcement regarding the continuation of the show’s fifth season was made. However, Shokugeki No Soma the Fifth Plate Season 5 seems to be the last series in line because the way the series concluded left a heartfelt and dramatic finishing note for the audience. This suggests that the fifth season will be the final installment in the Shokugeki No Soma franchise.

Fans of the popular series Shokugeki no Soma should not feel disheartened, as there are other options for this series to make a reappearance, including a film, OVAs, and prequel series. Fans shouldn’t let this deter them from continuing to follow the story.

Already, there are five OVA episodes available to watch. In 2016, two episodes were made available, two episodes were made available in 2017, and the last episode was made available in 2018.

We have not yet received any confirmations regarding new film or OVA projects based on the cult series, but who knows what the future may hold?

What Is the Quick Storyline of Food Wars?

The show focuses on Soma Yukihira, a young man with the dream of becoming an all-time chef in the restaurant that his father owns with his family. Soma wishes to one day achieve the same level of success in the kitchen as his father.

He is currently enrolled at the Totsuki Saryo Culinary Institute, which is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious culinary schools in the world and hosts student cooking competitions.

Throughout the course of the show, we’ve seen Soma develop his abilities and establish a name for himself in the world of cooking.

Food Wars Shokugeki Season 5 Ending

Fans had different thoughts about how the season ended. Some people are sad that the last episode of their favorite show is coming up.

Another great show is coming to a close. After 5 great years, Food Wars has come to an end with a happy ending. I remember watching the show when it first came out, so it will always be special to me.

Many fans would like to see more of the romance between Soma and Erina.

There have been five seasons of Food Wars!, but the show is now over. And that was very entertaining. It had been quite an adventure. I’d like to see Soma say that she is a tl Erina or something along those lines. The end of the show has come. Please One fan tweeted, “Give me the Ova of it, or something else!”

There are, of course, many people who think the end is not enough.

Food Wars Season 6 Release Date

As of this writing, neither J.C.Staff nor licensees have renewed the series for a sixth season. The fifth season of the series has been designated as the final season the manga has been entirely adapted, and there are no plans for a sixth season. The studio’s 2022 works do not include the new season of the anime.

Prior to determining if the series will have a sixth season, we can examine a number of variables. One of these is if sufficient source material exists for anime. Food Wars is a manga adaptation, as is the majority of anime’s original material.

In 2015, the manga series by Yto Tsukuda and illustrated by Shun Saeki was published in the magazine Shonen Jump Plus. The most recent volume of the manga is rated thirteenth on the 2019 list of best-selling manga. The manga series, which ran for a total of 36 volumes, ran concurrently with the anime series and aired its final episode in 2019. The manga series has concluded and is no longer running.

Food Wars Season 6 Cast

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka voiced by Soma Yukihira

Minami Takahashi voiced by Megumi Tadokoro

Maaya Uchida voiced by Yuki Yoshino

Ai Kayano voiced by Ryoko Sakaki

Natsuki Hanane voiced by Takumi Aidini

Kengo Kawanishi voiced by Shoji Sato

Saori Oonishi voiced by Hisaka Arato

Junichi Yanagita voiced by Daigo Aoki

Shizuka ishigami voiced by Ikumi Mito

Bryson Baugus voiced by Takumi Aldini

Food Wars Season 6 Trailer

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma season 6 is probably not coming back. So, we’re leaving you with the teaser and trailer for season 5 so you can remember the last episodes.