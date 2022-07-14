Fishbowl Wives Season 2 Release Date: Is Season 2 Coming?

“Fishbowl Wives” is the title of a Japanese drama television series that is available on Netflix. The well-known manga “Kingyo Tsuma” by Ryô Kurosawa served as the inspiration for this work. Is there any chance that Fishbowl Wives will be renewed for a second season?

It tells the story of what takes place in a high-end apartment complex where six ladies live together. Because their marriage is experiencing difficulties, they search for love in other places. Because of what they’ve done, other people don’t like them, and as a result, they have to make a choice between staying married and living their lives the way they want to.

Fans of “Fishbowl Wives” gave the first season-high scores for its realistic portrayal of marital and infidelity issues, which earned the show praise from critics as well. Both the reviewers and the viewers gave the first season of this show great honors due to the intricate performances given by the cast members and the engaging storyline.

Is Season 2 Coming?

Fishbowl Wives has not been picked up for a second season as of the time this article was written. However, given the unclear nature of the conclusion, it could change in the future. Before deciding whether or not to continue streaming a show, Netflix will frequently take into account a variety of factors. Two of these factors are the number of people who begin watching the show and how quickly they complete it.

Some television shows, like Bridgerton and Irregulars, are either canceled or given fresh seasons very rapidly. In other circumstances, Netflix may take many months to determine what they will do with a mask. The initial reception to Fishbowl Wives from both reviewers and viewers has not been particularly positive.

We believe there won’t be a second season of Fishbowl Wives because of this and other reports that the show’s storyline has been wrapped up for good.

Fishbowl Wives Season 2 Cast

Ryôko Shinohara as Sakura

as Sakura Masanobu Andô as Sakura’s husband

Anne Yatcoas as Sakura Hiraga

Keisuke Hoashi as Artisan

as Artisan Hidekazu Mashima as Baba

Kyoko Hasegawa as Haruto’s ex-girlfriend

Rich Ting as Koichi

Tom Choi as Baba

Riko Fukumoto as Ran

Fishbowl Wives Season 2 Plot

Sakura’s husband Takuya treated her poorly during the first season of the show. She starts meeting Haruto because she feels suffocated in her marriage and wants to break free. But Sota’s drinking began to have an adverse effect on his relationship with Saya, and the two of them eventually broke up. In addition to making her feel better, Takuya treated her to a speedy sex act.

She doesn’t expect Momoka, the construction worker who is helping her fix up her house, to become a friend in the near future. They bond over their shared misery and seek solace in one another. In addition to these, Yuriha started to have the impression that she wasn’t cherished at home since she believed that her husband placed his mother’s needs ahead of her own.

In light of the fact that Yuka’s husband will not consent to the two of them having children, he pays a visit to his ex-girlfriend Jun. Noriko’s husband forces her to have sexual relations with Tsuta, a colleague at work; however, Noriko discovers that Tsuta is a more understanding person than her husband is. While this is going on, Hisako’s young child is grilling her about the nature of her secret relationship with Baba.

After coming to the mutual conclusion that their marriage is hopeless due to a number of problems, Takuya and Sakura make the decision to end it and get a divorce. In spite of the fact that they are no longer together, she remains there for him when his salon is forced to close owing to financial issues, and she even manages to sneak in one more intimate moment with Haruto.

After a time jump of two years, the lives of six different women experience dramatic disruptions by the end of the season. Yuka is currently three months along in her pregnancy, and she has no idea who the father of her child is. Yurika and Momoki are trying to conceal the fact that Noriko would be meeting with her husband as he attempts to make atonement for leaving her for another woman, Tsuta.

Despite their desire for one another, Sakura and Haruto are both comfortable with their lives apart from one another. Saya and Sota were able to work through their differences and get back to the point in their relationship where they were before their problems. Hisako decides to quit her relationship with Baba so that she may put her family’s needs first, and she eventually finds happiness with both her son and her husband.

If the story is continued into a second season and picks up where the first one left off, we shall learn whether or not Sakura and Haruto’s reunion was predetermined by fate. In addition to this, Noriko will have to decide whether or not to forgive her husband after learning the identity of the man who is the father of Yuka’s child.

It was also conceivable to represent Yuriha’s disastrous relationship with Momoki as it was exposed to her husband and mother-in-law in the story. If the show is renewed for a second season, there may be new characters that have something to hide.

Fishbowl Wives Season 2 Release Date

On February 14, 2022, Netflix launched the first season of “Fishbowl Wives.” The series consists of eight episodes varying in duration from 38 to 51 minutes.

The following is what we do know about the second season. Netflix has not yet made any public announcements regarding the new season of the show. Given the success of the first season, the show will likely return for at least one more season. Since the drama is based on a manga anthology novel with multiple volumes, there are countless resources that might be used to further the story.

In addition to “Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories” and “Kakegurui,” several other anime-inspired Japanese television series have returned for multiple seasons. This Netflix series will likely return for a second season if it continues on its current course.

Given the preceding information, Netflix will certainly announce the second season in the following months. The duration of the wait is contingent on how the story is constructed and how long it takes to generate. If all goes according to plan, season 2 of “Fishbowl Wives” should premiere in the second quarter of 2023.

Fishbowl Wives Season 2 Trailer

The release date of the trailer for season two is uncertain. In the meantime, you may view the trailer for the first season on Netflix.

Before the question “When did they cross the line?” is raised, a group of women explain their lives in the opening of the trailer. The trailer then includes references to sensual, seductive situations as well as advice on domestic violence.

Conclusion

The Japanese-made Netflix series “Fishbowl Wives” is set in the past. The film is about six ladies who reside in the same high-rise apartment building in New York City. Their marriages have been difficult, but they have discovered love elsewhere.

Due to this, the rest of society looks down on them, and they must choose between remaining married or following their emotions.