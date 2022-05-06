First Kill Netflix: Everything We Know About New Netflix Series

Here’s something to be excited about: Netflix’s YA vampire-hunter drama First Kill will premiere this summer.

According to the official synopsis, when teen vampire Juliette (played by Sarah Catherine Hook) is ready to perform her first kill in order to assume her place among a powerful vampire family, she “sets her sights on a new girl in a town called Calliope (Imani Lewis).”

Calliope, meanwhile, is a “vampire hunter from a family of legendary slayers,” much to Juliette’s astonishment. Both discover that the other is far more difficult to kill and, sadly, far too easy to fall for.”

The new series, which is based on a short tale by New York Times bestselling author Victoria “V. E.” Schwab, will premiere on Netflix on Friday, June 10 with all eight episodes.

Recommended: Married At First Sight Season 13: Where Are The Casts Now?

Married At First Sight Season 12: Who Are Still Together?

Clarkson’s Farm Season 2: Is Here, and Clarkson Has Shared a First Peek at the New Season: Is Here, and Clarkson Has Shared a First Peek at the New Season

The Release Date for First Kill

Netflix has confirmed that the series will premiere on Friday, June 10, 2022, so we’re not far away from the premiere date!

Is First Kill Based on Book?

While the series isn’t based on a book, it is inspired by Schwab’s short story of the same name, which was published in the YA collection Vampires Never Get Old: Tales with Fresh Bite. Her involvement in this live-action adaptation should be pleasant news to fans, as authors rarely have such control over the direction and growth of an adaptation.

What is The Plot of First Kill?

The legendary tale of vampires vs. vampire hunters will be retold in First Kill.

“When it’s time for adolescent vampire Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook) to perform her first kill so she may assume her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in a town called Calliope,” according to Entertainment Weekly (Imani Lewis).

“However, Calliope is a vampire hunter from a line of renowned slayers, much to Juliette’s amazement.” Both discover that the other is far more difficult to kill and, sadly, far too easy to fall for.”

The series is based on a short tale by Victoria “V. E.” Schwab, a New York Times bestselling author who also serves as a writer and executive producer.

The Cast of First Kill

Juliette Fairmont, a shy teen vamp who refuses to change into a monster, is played by Sarah Catherine Hook (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, NOS4A2, Impeachment: American Crime Story). Her family is behind her, but love and heritage don’t always mix.

Calliope “Cal” Burns, a monster hunter who is fierce, determined, and more vulnerable than she’ll ever admit, is played by Imani Lewis (Hightown, The Equalizer, Eighth Grade). Her sense of responsibility grows stronger as her secret love grows.

The Fairmont Hotels (vampires)

Will Swenson plays Sebastian

Gracie Dzienny plays Elinor

Dylan McNamara plays Oliver.

The Burns clan (monster hunters)

Talia is played by Aubin Wise.

Jack is played by Jason R. Moore.

Apollo is played by Dominic Goodman.

Theo is played by Phillip Mullings Jr.

Special guests

Tess Jonas as MK xyz

Ben Wheeler is played by Dylan Allen.

Conclusion

Netflix is known for its book adaptations, and the short story First Kill is the latest to get the Netflix treatment. Filming took place in the second half of 2021, and the show will premiere on Netflix in June 2022.

V.E. Schwab wrote and created First Kill, an upcoming Netflix Original fantasy adolescent drama. Schwab’s short story of the same name was included in Imprint’s Vampires Never Get Old: Tales with Fresh Bite.

The showrunner of First Kill is Felicia D. Henderson, who previously worked on Empire, Gossip Girl, and The Punisher. Henderson will also write and executive produce the film.

Executive producers for Belletrist Productions are Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss.