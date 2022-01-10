Fingers Crossed, Lauren Spencer Smith – What Is It releasing Date?

Lauren Spencer Smith’s next single, “Fingers Crossed,” will be out on April 26. Fans were anxiously awaiting the Finger’s Crossed Lauren Spencer Smith Release Date, which finally arrived in November of that year. TikTok’s users loved the song.

Canada-based singer and songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith This week, she launched a song on TikTok called Fingers Crossed. After the song became viral and was repeatedly snipped and re-posted, many people began to wonder about the song’s deeper significance.

Although the song’s impact and strength were exaggerated, other people felt the opposite. Some people are suggesting that it’s not that sad. But it seems like a lot of people really like the song.

Hopeful for Lauren Spencer Smith’s Upcoming Debut!

November 27th, 2021 was the date when the music was originally released. It was available on a variety of streaming sites, including YouTube, and received approximately 429,500 views. According to Lauren, her song has become a big hit.

Fingers Crossed Lauren Spencer Smith, Lyrics

The following are the lyrics for the song “Fingers Crossed,”

[Verse 1]

Introduced me to your family

Watched my favorite shows on your TV

Made me breakfast in the morning

When you got home from work

Making plans to travel ’round the world

Said we’d always put each other first

Old love songs we used to play to

Funny now I hate you

[Chorus]

Now, I remember when you’d call me late at night

I gave you my hours and advice

Just tryna fix you and all your daddy issues

But now, I don’t even miss you anymore

So I, I want all the tears back that I cried

All the hours spent giving advice

On how to write your songs

All you did was prove me wrong

When you said you loved me

Well you must’ve had your fingers crossed

[Verse 2]

Should’ve paid attention to my friends

Telling me how bad it’s gonna end

Always giving their opinions

Now I wish I would have listened

[Pre-Chorus]

I could say I’m sorry, but I’m not

You don’t deserve the one thing that you lost

[Chorus]

Now, I remember when you’d call me late at night

And I gave you my hours and advice

Just tryna fix you and all your daddy issues

But now, I don’t even miss you anymore

So I, I want all the tears back that I cried

All the hours spent giving advice

On how to write your songs

All you did was prove me wrong

When you said you loved me

Well you must’ve had your fingers crossed

[Bridge]

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Your fingers crossed

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Your fingers crossed

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh, when you said you loved me

Well you must’ve had your fingers crossed

[Outro]

Oh I, I want all the tears back that I cried

All the hours spent giving advice

On how to write your songs

All you did was prove me wrong

Wish you said you loved me

When you didn’t have your fingers

Crossed

