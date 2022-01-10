Fingers Crossed, Lauren Spencer Smith – What Is It releasing Date?

Lauren Spencer Smith’s next single, “Fingers Crossed,” will be out on April 26. Fans were anxiously awaiting the Finger’s Crossed Lauren Spencer Smith Release Date, which finally arrived in November of that year. TikTok’s users loved the song.
Keep reading to learn more about Fingers Crossed, Lauren Spencer Smith’s release date. See if Lauren Spencer Smith Will Release Her New Single, “Fingers Crossed,” Soon?
Fingers Crossed Lauren Smith Spencer
Canada-based singer and songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith This week, she launched a song on TikTok called Fingers Crossed. After the song became viral and was repeatedly snipped and re-posted, many people began to wonder about the song’s deeper significance.
Read more :MP3 Paw Music – Download and Search Apk
Although the song’s impact and strength were exaggerated, other people felt the opposite. Some people are suggesting that it’s not that sad. But it seems like a lot of people really like the song.
Hopeful for Lauren Spencer Smith’s Upcoming Debut!
November 27th, 2021 was the date when the music was originally released. It was available on a variety of streaming sites, including YouTube, and received approximately 429,500 views. According to Lauren, her song has become a big hit.
Recommended :How To Find A Music Agency To Work For You?
Fingers Crossed Lauren Spencer Smith, Lyrics
The following are the lyrics for the song “Fingers Crossed,”
[Verse 1]
Introduced me to your family
Watched my favorite shows on your TV
Made me breakfast in the morning
When you got home from work
Making plans to travel ’round the world
Said we’d always put each other first
Old love songs we used to play to
Funny now I hate you
[Chorus]
Now, I remember when you’d call me late at night
I gave you my hours and advice
Just tryna fix you and all your daddy issues
But now, I don’t even miss you anymore
So I, I want all the tears back that I cried
All the hours spent giving advice
On how to write your songs
All you did was prove me wrong
When you said you loved me
Well you must’ve had your fingers crossed
[Verse 2]
Should’ve paid attention to my friends
Telling me how bad it’s gonna end
Always giving their opinions
Now I wish I would have listened
[Pre-Chorus]
I could say I’m sorry, but I’m not
You don’t deserve the one thing that you lost
[Chorus]
Now, I remember when you’d call me late at night
And I gave you my hours and advice
Just tryna fix you and all your daddy issues
But now, I don’t even miss you anymore
So I, I want all the tears back that I cried
All the hours spent giving advice
On how to write your songs
All you did was prove me wrong
When you said you loved me
Well you must’ve had your fingers crossed
[Bridge]
Oh-oh, oh-oh
Your fingers crossed
Oh-oh, oh-oh
Your fingers crossed
Oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh, when you said you loved me
Well you must’ve had your fingers crossed
[Outro]
Oh I, I want all the tears back that I cried
All the hours spent giving advice
On how to write your songs
All you did was prove me wrong
Wish you said you loved me
When you didn’t have your fingers
Crossed
More topics: Claudia Jessie: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About The ‘Bridgerton’ Star