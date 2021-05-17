Filomena Cautela returns to RTP1 with “Programa Cautelar” | the television

It was in June of last year that Filomena caution Withdraw from the show 5 to midnightAnd leaving Inês Lopes Gonçalves alone under controla Talk show Night time from RTP. This Monday, all has been learned about the new TV format the presenter and actress will have on RTP1. it’s called Precautionary program Its premiere is scheduled for Saturday, May 29, at 9 pm. The 45-minute program will collect information and humor; In each of his episodes, he will tackle, with facts and analysis, a topic of interest at the present time.

The first episode will be devoted to misinformation OnlineThe presenter explained to PÚBLICO over the phone. What follows will deal with the “war of the masses”, in an attempt to “try to understand whether what is consumed on television is an image of our country or not,” and racism. the third Precautionary program It will gather the opinions of “experts” and search for “available facts” to find out if they exist or not The problem of institutional racism in Portugal“.

The presenter says that the program writing team includes “journalists and screenwriters”, along with a team of journalists Marisa Faio, Thiago Palma, Thiago Durao, and Orlando Costa, and the script writing was responsible for Susanna Romana, Maria Joao Cruz, Anna Ribeiro, Mariana Garcia, and Pedro Durao. “Business dynamics always go through in-depth preliminary research,” says Filomena Caoutella. After “several discussion meetings”, it is decided what is the “title of the topic”, that is, “an explanation of the topic that can reach the largest possible number of persons”.

“We start from the premise that information and complex issues can and should reach everyone and that deepening matters should not only be for the elites, especially in an age when everyone can have a public opinion on an issue,” says Filomena Caoutella. “The goal,” he says, “people can have fun and smile as they think about these issues.”

Caution removes the comparisons that the Program Summary can suggest in a format like Last week tonight with John Oliver, The popular HBO show. “ The only common point we can spot is that he talks about things in a more in-depth way than others Talk show. Otherwise, there are no significant similarities. In addition to developing more than one topic during each program, presenter comments.

All Precautionary program It will have one or more guests. Will they come from entertainment and humor, as is often the case with John Oliver’s broadcast, more than information? The presenter replies, “Sometimes yes, sometimes no.”