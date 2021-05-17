entertainment

Filomena Cautela returns to RTP1 with “Programa Cautelar” | the television

May 18, 2021
It was in June of last year that Filomena caution Withdraw from the show 5 to midnightAnd leaving Inês Lopes Gonçalves alone under controla Talk show Night time from RTP. This Monday, all has been learned about the new TV format the presenter and actress will have on RTP1. it’s called Precautionary program Its premiere is scheduled for Saturday, May 29, at 9 pm. The 45-minute program will collect information and humor; In each of his episodes, he will tackle, with facts and analysis, a topic of interest at the present time.

