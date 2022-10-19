What is File2share? Is It Safe to Use or Not?

File-sharing services are more than just the features they offer. This is especially true for the file-sharing service Keep2Share (K2S), which does everything right but still falls short of its competitors. First of all, its website isn’t what we’d call inviting or reassuring. This raised a few questions, but it shouldn’t be the main reason you choose or don’t choose Keep2Share.

Features of Keep2Share

Even though it’s not very clear, K2S has three levels of accounts. The Free account has the fewest features, but what really sets it apart from the two Premium accounts is how much storage space and transfer bandwidth it gives you.

You can use K2S with any popular download accelerator, such as JDownloader, Internet Download Manager, Download Accelerator Plus, and so on. Also, the service lets you pick up where you left off with a download. Because of this, you should always use a download accelerator that lets you do this, like the ones we just listed. You can also download more than one file at the same time.

The best Premium Pro versions have extra virus scanning, can preview videos without limits, and can store files up to 10GB in size. This is much smaller than other cloud storage drives, some of which are free, and can store files up to an unlimited size.

In our tests, it took about 10 minutes to upload a 1GB file, which is about average for a typical cloud backup service. However, cloud storage drives, which this is more like, can usually do this in half the time.

In the same amount of time (just over 10 minutes), we were only able to download 30MB of the same file with our free plan. In other places, unrestricted connections have done this in less than a minute.

Security of Keep2Share

In terms of security, K2S also has a virus scanner that checks and cleans the files it stores. Your files are sent over an HTTPS connection, but there is no end-to-end encryption, and you don’t even have the option to password-protect your files. Also, keep in mind that by default, all uploads are public, but you can choose to make them private.

Account security on the user’s end is also pretty simple. At the very least, we’d like to see two-factor authentication (2FA) added. In fact, the only security-related settings we could find in the K2S browser were the options to change the account password and link the account to Google+.

How Does Keep2share Looks and Works?

K2S has multiple file-uploading options. You can drag files into the interface or use the ‘upload’ button to choose them. While dragging files upload immediately, files selected via the ‘upload’ option require you to agree to K2S’ conditions of use and then click the Start button.

You can upload multiple files at once, but not folders. When you drag and drop a folder, its contents are uploaded to your K2S root folder. You must manually generate and move the files to your account folder.

All files you upload are public and shared by default. Clicking a file in your account reveals its download link. Select a file in the file manager and click ‘access’ You can make a file private so it’s not shared.

Premium accounts can only access the file. Unless you select this option, anyone with the file’s URL can download Public downloads.

You may organize files by size, kind, downloads, and more with this service. You can search for a file by name or keyword, but wildcards aren’t supported.

Without a Premium membership, downloading shared files works as described. Then you’ll use an ad-supported download page. This is how most of its peers make money, therefore it’s not suspicious. K2S makes non-account users wait 30 seconds before displaying the download option, allegedly to increase ad income.

Because this is a browser-only platform, access to cell phones and tablets is complicated. It would be wonderful to have mobile app support for viewing data, if not saving up data, like Carbonite’s cloud backup option.

Plans and Prices for Keep2share

Three tiers comprise K2S. As with other services, Free is basic. This tier doesn’t specify how much space it offers, however you can’t upload files larger than 1GB. The free account has 10GB of download traffic and a dashboard to track it.

File downloads are limited. The free account download speed is 50kb/s. They can’t utilize a file manager to download files or use the service’s simultaneous or interrupted download features.

To get these features, subscribe to Premium or Premium Pro.

Premium memberships cost $19.95 per month and offer 10GB daily traffic. Three-month and annual subscriptions save $16.65 and $10.83 each month, respectively.

Premium Pro costs $24.95/month, $19.98/3 months, or $13.33/year for extra capacity and features. 50GB daily traffic is included. In addition to Premium account capabilities, you can download files anonymously and use a virus checker.

Premium and Premium Pro subscriptions have 50GB and 60GB of storage capacity, which is not much. iCloud Drive and Google Drive provide 2TB for $9.99/month with no download limits.

Keep2Share looks willing to take most payment options, including Apple Pay, PayPal, and Bitcoin.

Is It Safe to Use File2share?

There are a lot of things to worry about when it comes to sharing files. Is my data safe? Will I be able to keep my privacy? These are real worries, and we at File2Share take them very seriously.

We know that when you share files, you are putting sensitive information in our hands. So, when you use our service, your data will always be safe because we have put in place a number of security measures.

256-bit SSL encryption is used to protect all of the files that are uploaded to our servers. This makes sure that your information is always safe, even while it’s being sent. Once your files are on our servers, they stay behind a firewall to protect them even more.

We also do things to keep your privacy safe. We will never sell or give anyone else your personal information without your permission. And if you ever need help with your account or have questions, our support team is always just a click away.

Conclusion

