Fiat Chrysler, PSA team joins forces to develop new automaker Behemoth

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Peugeot maker PSA Group on Saturday confirmed their Trans-Atlantic merger, the creation of the Stellantis NV, a global automaker that executives say will be needed to compete in the fast-changing industry.

Contract, First agreed in late 2019 And Approved by shareholders earlier this month, As the global car business is rapidly advancing to new technologies such as electric vehicles, struggling with bosses trying to sell everything from the way cars are designed and built.

Stellandis, derived from the Latin word meaning “Shine with the stars, ”Ranks as the world’s third largest automaker by sales, according to the latest 2019 figures. By the end of Friday, it was worth more than $ 51 billion. The newly formed car company plans to start trading on the Paris and Milan stock exchanges on Monday and Tuesday in New York under the ticker symbol STLA.

Stellandis will be in North America and more than a quarter of the European market, selling vehicles with huge brands ranging from American names such as Jeep and Ram to Peugeot, Citroen in Europe and Opel and Maserati and Alfa Romeo. At the end of the luxury.