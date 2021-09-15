Few Voting Issues Reported With California Recall Election

During Tuesday’s statewide recall election, Republican critics again alleged voter fraud, but Gov. Gavin Newsom was retained in office.

One of the leading Republican campaigns promoted a website that promoted voter fraud days before the election. Former President Donald Trump’s election results were challenged in the petition.

By Tuesday afternoon, Elder had removed all references to voting irregularities, interference, and intimidation, leaving a form for people to report this. Elder said the website is owned by a third party, which updates its language all the time.

In conceding the race, he said, “Be gracious in defeat.”.

Newsom addressed claims of fraud by Elder and Trump in his victory speech on election night.

The core concept of democracy is not football. Newsom stressed that money shouldn’t be simply tossed around. It’s more like an antique vase worth millions of pieces. If we fail to challenge them and push back, then exactly this will happen.

There were few reported issues during Tuesday’s voting. A wildfire caused alternative voting locations to be redirected in Tulare County. The Los Angeles County registrar’s office reports that a worker at a West Hollywood polling station was removed from duty after sporting a Trump shirt.

The Woodland Hills registrar’s office said the setting on some computers used for checking in voters caused some voters who showed up last weekend to be told they have already voted. As a temporary measure, provisional ballots were allowed to those affected, which acted as placeholders while determining eligibility.

According to a tweet from a Newsmax reporter on Tuesday, an Orange County polling place had falsely influenced his vote. Anecdotally, this situation does seem to indicate that despite the county registrar’s incapacity to comment may happen “sometimes,” and there will be an explanation. The provisional ballot was also available to him.

Many Republicans were concerned about turnout suppression from party leaders’ claims of fraud. She made a video with her husband in which they cast their votes by mail and encouraged all voters to do the same, according to Harmeet Dhillon, the national committeewoman for the Republican National Committee in California.

Dhillon warned that she and colleagues had observed dozens of problems that could undermine California’s election. The treatment of ballots and the rights of people after this election will raise many questions and maybe even lawsuits.

As well as the GOP’s predicament in 2016, a widespread claim of widespread fraud by mail-in ballots was Donald Trump’s claim for 2016 when many, including Republican Party members, feared backfiring by persuading Republicans to stay home. The GOP had a lot of work to do in California.

In all, 46.5% of registered voters identify themselves as Democrats, while 24% identify themselves as Republicans. Independents tend to vote Democratic but are similar to Republicans. Since the election of Arnold Schwarzenegger as California’s governor in 2006, the Republican Party has not won a statewide office.