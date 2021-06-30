Fero emphasizes unity of EU and US in defending democracy | Europe

The Republican legislature on Tuesday backed the EU and the United States as "united in defending democracy", warned of threats to democratic structures and stressed the "importance of the Atlantic dialogue."

Within the parliamentary dimension of the Portuguese President of the Council of the European Union, these positions were defended by Ferro Rodriguez, with the participation of European Parliament Speaker David Sassoli and the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

The conference was held simultaneously in Washington, Lisbon and Brussels on both sides of the Atlantic under the theme "EU – Atlantic Dialogue and Its Importance in Defending Democracy, Role of Parliament". "Our message is simple and unambiguous: we are united in defending and advancing democracy and its values ​​and policies. Americans and Europeans are united by a deep faith in democracy and respect for human rights. Together, Americans and Europeans are capable of building a better world," he said in a statement.

In his speech, Ferro Rodriguez warned of contemporary threats and pointed out that "democracies face real challenges," those who attack democratic systems today and use the web and social networks wisely. "They are misinforming and trying to undermine and undermine the integrity of our elections. This attack not only undermines democratic structures, but also calls into question the global nature of human rights," he argued.

According to the President of the Republican Legislature, these "threats are artificially using new tools and technologies and taking on new definitions." However, they have always been: they deny racial freedom, excluding any person's inherent identity, race, religion, gender or sexual orientation. In short, Ferro Rodriguez declared that we believe in the unity of human beings.

In his speech, Ferro Rodriguez acknowledged the role of parliaments in the integration of democracy and pointed out that it was the duty of parliamentarians at the summit to "ensure that the voice of the people is truly heard and that each and every one word really exists." This is where democracies are the best. They are unjust and have the right representatives of their people and their support, ”he stressed.

Ferro Rodriguez recalled the January 6 invasion of the Capitol – an "attack on American democracy." "It was precisely from the ashes of so much evil and misery that we, the Americans and the Europeans, built this unique community, this important Atlantic bond with its various institutions, with common purpose, shared values, our love for freedom," he said.

At this point, the President of the Republican Legislature left the following message: "We owe the Atlantic Alliance 77 years of unparalleled peace." "The long-standing message of President Joe Biden's trip to Europe is clear: the United States is back. I add that the Atlantic link between North America and Europe is here to stay," he said.