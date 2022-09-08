Fawn Mckay: And Just Who Is This Character?

Fawn McKay’s tweet that went viral seems to imply that her nurse job was terminated because of her OnlyFans account, but that’s not what happened.

OnlyFans has grown in popularity as a means to supplement income, and for some users has even become their primary source of income.

One tweet has gone viral suggesting that Fawn McKay’s part-time job eventually turned into her full-time job.

Florida Nurse Fawn McKay She was fired from her job because of the footage in the popular OF account, and the ensuing video went viral on Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

With the caption, “My boss told me my outfit went against the hospital’s code of conduct,” she uploaded a video of herself dressed in her standard medical nurse uniform.

Fawn Mckay Claimed That She Was Let Go From Her Nursing Job Because of Her Fans

Fawn McKay allegedly has a text conversation with her mother, and the two have a conversation that was captured on a screenshot and tweeted out. A CNN article about her being fired from her job as a nurse for being an OnlyFans creator arrives in a text message she receives.

This image, which has been picked up by some media, reads: “Fawn McKay, 22, a registered nurse in Florida hit headlines after her OnlyFans video with a patient goes viral. Fawn said the patient was negative for drugs before initiating s*xual activity, so…”

In a subsequent tweet, Fawn said, “And no, he didn’t have covid and quit asking for the vid, it’s literally on my OnlyFans lol.” She later tweeted on her Twitter account, “Not how I imagined my 2021 to go,” linking to the article.

Although it may seem interesting at first, the article in question does not exist anywhere on the internet. The fact that the purported article uses incorrect tenses and misspells the word “OnlyFans” is further evidence that it was not written by CNN staff.

Tweets posted on April 22 and 23 have collectively amassed over 5,000 likes as of this writing.

A Second Only Fans Creator Had the Same Tweet Go Viral for Them

The creator of OnlyFans, Rachel Rain, also posted a similar screenshot of a conversation she was having with her mother on Twitter before deleting it. The mother follows the same pattern as the viral Fawn McKay tweet, except she forwards an article from The Shade Room.

Similarly, the tweet referencing this article has been removed and there is no longer a live online version of the piece.

During the time of Rachel Rain’s tweet in September 2020, users of sites like Quora were also wondering if the story was true.

Who is This Fawn Mckay Person, Anyway?

What happened after Fawn McKay’s tweet about being fired from her nursing job because of her OnlyF account went viral? OnlyF has grown in popularity as a way to supplement one’s income or, for those who excel, to replace one’s primary source of income entirely.

In a viral tweet, creator Fawn McKay seemed to admit that he was forced to make his hobby his full-time occupation.

About Leaked Photos and Videos Onlyf

However, this does not seem to be all.

A tweet posted by Fawn McKay on the Internet shared a screenshot allegedly of a text conversation between her and her mother. In the text message, she received a message containing an article from CNN that she was fired as a nurse for being the creator of OnlyF.

This photo was later reported as a story by some media, and it contained the text: “Fawn McKay, a 22-year-old registered nurse in Florida, made headlines after her OnlyF video with the patient went viral. Xiaolu once said that the patient was connected before the call The test result is negative, and…”

He did not contract the virus and consequently, he has stopped requesting the video. In a subsequent tweet, Xiaolu revealed, “This is actually on my OnlyF, haha.” In her Twitter post, she said, “It’s not 2021 as I imagined.”

It’s a shame because it would be fascinating if it were true and the article did exist somewhere on the web. Moreover, the supposed article misspelled OnlyF and used the incorrect tense, neither of which is consistent with the writing style employed by CNN.

More than 5,000 people have liked these tweets since they were published on April 22 and 23.

Rachel Rain, the brains behind OnlyF, also tweeted a screenshot of a conversation she had with her mom, but it has since been deleted. The mother sends her daughter a link to an article from The Shade Room, following the same pattern as the now-viral tweet from Fawn McKay.

The article and the tweet have both vanished from the web.

In September of 2020, when Rachel Rain tweeted, sites like Quora also displayed whether the story was legal.

