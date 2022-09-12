Fat Joe Net Worth: At What Age He Started His Singing Career?

Fat Joe, whose real name is Joseph Cartagena, entered the world on August 19, 1970. He spent his formative years in New York City’s South Bronx, where he was exposed to the rich cultural traditions of the Zulu Nation. Joe was fascinated by the live music at family gatherings because his older brother, Angel, would bring home cassette recordings of the performances. He owes a lot of what he knows about street life to his brother, but he also owes a lot to rap.

Over time, he embraced many aspects of hip-hop culture, including rap, graffiti art, and breakdancing. Joey Crack was also a name he earned for his involvement in the drug trade. He went back to his childhood home before getting too deep into the drug trade and eventually realized that music was his true passion.

Joe launched his music career by starting a record label and signing other independent musicians to it. As Fat Joe da Gangsta, he released his first album in 1993, titled “Represent,” and a second, titled “Jealous One’s Envy,” in 1995.

For his follow-up, he simplified his name to “Fat Joe” without the “da Gangsta.” The album reached No. 71 on the Billboard Hot 200, and he quickly received a major deal from Atlantic Records after receiving widespread acclaim from the rap community.

Early Life of Fat Joe

Joseph Antonio Cartagena is Fat Joe’s given name. Cartagena comes from Cuba and Puerto Rico. Cartagena’s early introduction to crime can be attributed to his upbringing in a dangerous and poor area. At school, he was a “bully” who stole frequently to provide for his family, as he put it. Joseph’s brother gave him his first taste of what would become his lifelong love: hip hop.

Fat Foe Albums

It took Joe three years after the release of his second album for his third, “Don Cartagne,” to make a splash on the U.S. album chart. The album debuted at No. 7 and went on to become the runner-up on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

His career progressed to new heights, but with each new achievement came new controversies and harsh criticisms. An individual was charged with abandoning his own Terror Squad members.

After the success of his debut album, “Claim to Fame,” he released “Jealous Ones Still Envy (J.O.S.E.)” in 2001. Together, he and R. Ludacris, Xzibit, X Kelly, Busta Rhymes, Ashanti, Ja Rule, and Xzibit. He did better on the charts than his previous attempt in 1993, peaking at No. 21, but he was unable to match the massive success of “Don Cartagne.”

The following year, he released “Loyalty,” which also performed poorly on the charts. The album peaked at No. 31 on the Billboard 200 despite featuring Mashonda, Lil Jon, Nelly, Eminem, and Jennifer Lopez.

After a long hiatus from the charts, Joe returned in 2005 with “All or Nothing,” which peaked at No. 6 on the Hot 200. It was around this time that he fought back after fellow rapper 50 Cent attacked him.

50 Cent Feud: (based on a true story)

Terror Squad’s final album, True Story, came out in 2004. The album’s top single, “Lean Back,” was written by Remy Ma and the two of them worked together on the project. One of Fat Joe’s most popular songs ever, this one spent three weeks at the top of the charts. It all started in 2005 when Fat Joe and 50 Cent first started beefing.

50 Cent’s criticism of Fat Joe’s collaboration with Ja Rule was the initial spark. Fat Joe responded in kind with a diss track on his sixth album, All or Nothing. R. Kelly, Eminem, and Remy Ma were among the other artists featured on the album.

How Much Money Does Fat Joe Have?

Rapper and producer Fat Joe, who was born in New York City, is worth $4 million. After making his name in the ’90s with the D.I.T.C. Crew, Fat Joe went on to have a fruitful solo career. After some time, he established Terror Squad as a record label for his own music. Fat Joe has worked with some of the most famous artists in the business over the course of his career. Fat Joe isn’t just a musician; he’s also acted in several films.

