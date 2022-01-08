Fast & Furious 10: When Will It Be Released, Who Will Star, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Fast & Furious 10 will usher in the final chapter of the Fast Saga, and if Vin Diesel has his way, we may see the return of a big character.

Diesel publicly pleaded with Dwayne Johnson to reprise his role as Hobbs in November 2021. Johnson has yet to comment to this, but we have a feeling it’s a long shot (more on that in a bit).

Justin Lin was confirmed as the director of the remaining two films of the series, which would depict an overarching plot, in October 2020.

While fans may be unhappy that the series will conclude with a two-part finale, as Vin Diesel has stated, “Every narrative deserves its own conclusion.” What will be the conclusion? We’re going to have to wait and see.

For the time being, while Fast & Furious 10 and 11 prepare to begin production in January 2022, here is all you need to know about Fast & Furious 10.

When Can We Expect ?

Universal Pictures has revealed that Fast & Furious 10 will be released in theatres on April 7, 2023. (barring any delays, of course).

Once upon a time, F9 was scheduled to open in theatres in April 2019 and the tenth film was scheduled to open on April 2, 2021, however that date was obviously moved when F9 was delayed numerous times before ultimately opening in June 2021.

Diesel said that filming on the two-part finale will begin in January 2022, and as Tyrese Gibson previously stated, the two films will be shot concurrently.

Diesel has stated that the series will have a two-part conclusion because “there is so much ground to cover”: “There are so many places and so many spots in the world that we have to visit.”

We don’t currently have a release date for Fast & Furious 11, but if they film consecutively, perhaps we’ll see it in April 2024 — or even sooner? All we can do is hope.

Who Will Return for Fast and Furious 10?

It wouldn’t be a genuine series finale without the majority of the family returning, so expect to see Vin Diesel’s Dom joined by a slew of old characters, especially given how Fast & Furious 9 went without incident.

The family was even expanded by Sung Kang’s surprise comeback as Han, so we’d anticipate him to return with Michelle Rodriguez as Letty, Tyrese Gibson as Roman, Ludacris as Tej, Jordana Brewster as Mia, and Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey.

That, we imagine, would be the core cast, but we’d anticipate a slew of cameo appearances and tiny parts for characters from across the series, including Lucas Black as Sean Boswell, Bow Wow as Twinkie, Jason Tobin as Earl Hu, and Shea Whigham as Agent Stasiak.

Mr Nobody’s fate was unknown at the end of F9, but given that he assisted Han in faking his own death, we wouldn’t be surprised if he’s still alive to assist Dom and his crew.

In addition to Han’s comeback, there is speculation that Mr Nobody may have faked Gisele’s death as well, so could we see Gal Gadot in the two-part finale? We are not ruling anything out following the ninth film’s space adventure.

Kang is undoubtedly eager for Gisele’s homecoming, as he stated in response to the theory: “I believe we require Gisele’s comeback… in every manner. That, I believe, is what the supporters desire. That must be accomplished in some way.”

