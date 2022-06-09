Farzar Release Date: Netflix Animated Sci-fi Movie Coming Soon!

For the first season, Netflix has ordered ten episodes of Farzar, which will follow an egotistical warrior named Renzo as he liberates the planet Farzar from the wicked alien Bazarack.

He is working to build a human village beneath a massive dome to shield people from the alien habitat. We follow a prince and his motley company as they attempt to defeat the terrible aliens outside the domed city.

One of the first jokes in the trailer is a character asking if this show will be more Futurama or Rick & Morty and based on how things go from there, I believe we can safely assume the series will be irreverent and raunchy, similar to the cult hit series Paradise PD, which is also available on Netflix.

Synopsis of Farzar

Netflix, to be precise. “FARZAR is an outlandish science-fiction comedy that follows Prince Fichael and his crew as they journey outside of their domed human city to confront wicked aliens that want to kill and/or eat them.

As they set off on their quest, Fichael rapidly realizes that not everything is as it seems and that he might be living a lie.”

According to Screen Rant, Prince Fichael and his “S.H.A.T.” (Special Hostile Assault Team) squad strive to face their opponents, and Fichael quickly finds that all he knows could be a lie.

Farzar’s Release Date Has Been Set

The first season will begin on Friday, July 15, 2022, with ten episodes.

Farzar’s Cast

The ensemble includes a number of renowned film and television actors, many of whom are well-known for their singing abilities. The full cast of the comedy has been announced exclusively by Screen Rant, and we have the complete roster below.

Renzo is played by Lance Reddick.

Fichael, Bazarack, and Billy are played by Dana Snyder.

Barry Barris is played by David Kaye.

Scootie is played by Jerry Minor.

Mal is played by Kari Wahlgren, and Val is played by Val

Queen Flammy is played by Gray Griffin.

Zobo is played by Carlos Alazraqui.

Trailer for Farzar

The irreverent adult animated comedy series’ debut trailer may be seen below.

Farzar seemed to have it all: violence, robotics, strange alien species, dark comedy, awkward sexual jokes, more awkward sexual jokes, unfair fights to the death, naked gymnastics, explosions, and a huge mouth.

All of this will occur when Farzar prince Fichael (voiced by Dana Snyder) chooses to form a team to protect his planet and show his parents that he is a fearsome warrior.