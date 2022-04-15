Fantastic Beasts 4: Is There Going to Be a fourth Fantastic Beasts Movie?

Fantastic Beasts 4 has yet to be formally confirmed by Warner Bros, and the series’ future is shrouded in uncertainty.

JK Rowling revealed in 2016 that the planned trilogy would be stretched to five films. However, a lot is riding on Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore to get the series back on track after the box gross failure of The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Warner Bros. is waiting to see how the third film is received before approving the next two films, according to Variety. Early reviews were more good than those for the sequel, although it hasn’t had the best start at the box office.

Its overseas opening weekend pulled in $58 million, a substantial dip from the sequel, and its US debut is expected to be the series’ lowest. (However, estimates are subject to error, so we’ll have to wait and see.)

The threequel also had to deal with a slew of behind-the-scenes challenges, including Johnny Depp’s recasting and anger over Rowling’s statements on transgender people.

While we wait to see if The Secrets of Dumbledore is good enough to guarantee Fantastic Beasts 4 and 5, here’s all you need to know about the next Fantastic Beasts film.

READ MORE

Fantastic Beasts 4 Cast

There is no word on the cast of the fourth film, although the main characters from the third film survived, therefore you can expect the following characters to return:

Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander

• Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore

• Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald

• Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski

• Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein

• Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander

• Jessica Williams as Professor Eulalie “Lally” Hicks

• William Nadylam as Yusuf Kama

• Victoria Yeates as Bunty Broadacre

Fantastic Beasts 4 Release Date

The release date for Fantastic Beasts 4 has not yet been confirmed, so we can only conjecture.

After multiple delays, The Secrets of Dumbledore finally hit theatres in April 2022, some four years after the release of the previous film. The ongoing global pandemic had an impact on the filming, which contributed to a significant portion of the delay in production.

Check out the new poster for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore only in theaters April 15. #SecretsOfDumbledore pic.twitter.com/9ARPXnc4QO — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) February 28, 2022

We had previously predicted that the fourth and fifth films would be released in November 2022 and November 2024, respectively, following the release of the first two films in November 2016 and November 2018. However, we were wrong.

Obviously, this will no longer be the case, but if the fourth film does go forward, we might be able to anticipate a shorter wait time. You’ll most likely still have to wait until at least 2024 to see it, if not later than that.

Fantastic Beasts 4 Plot

While The Crimes of Grindelwald ended with a cliffhanger, The Secrets of Dumbledore wrapped up the main narrative points neatly.

According to long-running Harry Potter fan theory, Ariana, Albus’ and Aberforth’s sister, was an Obscurial just like Credence. We learn this via Credence, who is a Dumbledore.

Grindelwald attempts to kill Credence for betraying him in the finale, which breaks Dumbledore’s blood contract with him. Dumbledore does not think of Grindelwald when he defends Credence, and their “spells met” shattered the bond.

A huge duel in the future, as depicted by the Harry Potter canon, is poised to take place now that this is all set up!

Rowling has stated that the films will cover a total of 19 years of Wizarding World events. In 1945, Dumbledore beat Grindelwald and took the Elder Wand from him, which is when the last one will be completed.

He graduated from Hogwarts in the same year as a certain Tom Riddle (who would later become Voldemort).

Dumbledore and Voldemort’s climactic duel in the fifth film appears to be a foregone conclusion.

Additionally, Voldemort was born and the first Horcruxes were created during this 19-year span.

We know little about what happens to Newt and the other Fantastic Beasts characters at that time. Since they might be doing anything in the fourth and fifth movies, if they occur.

At the conclusion of The Secrets of Dumbledore, Queenie and Jacob will be married, so perhaps this will be their chance to leave this existence behind.