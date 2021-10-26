Is Fantastic Beasts 3 Releasing In 2022?

Fantastic Beasts 3 is coming out soon! The third installment in the Fantastic Beasts series, which began with the 2016 film of the same name and continued with 2018’s “The Crimes of Grindelwald,” will be released on November 16th.

The movie stars Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski, Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone, Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore and Johnny Depp returns to play Gellert Grindelwald.

Plotline

Fantastic Beasts 3 is the third film in the Harry Potter spin-off franchise Fantastic Beasts, which was a critical and financial success.

It additionally had the magic that made the original series so warm and fuzzy, which is more than can be said of any previous attempts at doing an Expanded Universe prequel.

The second film, which was released in 2018, also offered up a plethora of intriguing possibilities. However, it did not have the power to rival it. While it was seen as a financial burden, some critics thought it was a confusing tangle that made no sense in terms of narrative.

Now that the third film has suffered so many delays, it’s difficult to see if the creators will be able to perform a simple mending spell on the series.

But the story never gives us a clear indication of how much longer Harry will live, or whether almost all of Voldemort’s Horcruxes have been destroyed.

But there’s still a chance for a fourth World Franchise movie and the final Fantastic Beast film, which has been stalled since its release in 2018.

Fantastic Beasts 3 is available now! Here’s everything you need to know about the newest entry in J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World.

Fantastic Beasts 3 Trailer

Unfortunately, there is still no trailer for us as a result of all the delays and difficulties ahead. However, if you’re a Harry Potter fan, you can watch the brand new trailer for Hogwarts Legacy. It’s an open-world game from Portkey Games set in the 1800s. It was just a few decades prior to the Fantastic Beasts series’ start.

You can enjoy this video as a reference.

The cast of Fantastic Beasts 3

We may anticipate the return of all the original cast in the third series, but there could be new characters as well. The following people will return for Fantastic Beast season 3, according to the cast list.

Jude Law, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Ezra Miller, Eddie Redmayne, and Katherine Waterston are among the cast. Newt Scamander, Tina Goldstein, Jacob Kowalski, Theseus Scamander, Credence Barebone, and Albus Dumbledore will all be returning to their roles.

In addition, Mads Mikkelson will take over as dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in place of Johnny Depp. However, Warner Bros. requested him to leave the franchise after two installments because he was “doing it again.” Following the Heard divorce case

When Is Fantastic Beasts 3 Releasing?

Fantastic Beasts 3, like its predecessors, has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and recasting owing to Johnny Depp s departure. It was planned to be released on November 12, 2021, but it will now be available on July 15th, 2022.

Despite the fact that it is a lengthy wait for all of the fans, with the open-world game Hogwarts Legacy and the Harry Potter television series to come. A bright future awaits the wizarding world.

