How to Fix Facebook Reels Not Showing? Follow the Steps to Fix!

Reels are one of the newest and most exciting new features on Facebook, but when they first came out, they caused some trouble.

Most people who can use Reels should now have them in their account, but they can be hard to find.

So, don’t worry if your Facebook Reels don’t show up! This problem is easy to fix, and once it’s fixed, the Reels should always be available from now on.

Check to See if They Are Turned on for Your Account.

First of all, you need to make sure that your account can use Reels. If your account doesn’t qualify, none of the other steps will work.

Reels are already available on all Facebook accounts that can use them. But you must be using the most recent version of the app, and you’ll get the best results if you use the official app from Meta (rather than a third-party Facebook client.)

Note that if you are younger than 18, you can still look at other people’s Reels, but any Reels you post will be private.

So, if you look for them from another account, for example, you won’t be able to find them.

Still, most people who are having problems can’t find any Reels at all, not even the ones posted by other people. So, let’s look at more ways to solve this problem.

Use a Different Device

Facebook may show Reels fine on one device but not at all on another. The reason for this is unknown.

There doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason as to why, for example, the Reels button or section is on an iPad but not on an iPhone.

So, you can quickly make sure there isn’t another problem by switching to a different device, like a tablet or a computer. If the Reels section shows up on another device but not on yours, the problem is with your device and not with Facebook.

Things usually work out in the end, which is a good thing. So, you don’t need to go any further if you’re happy watching Reels on a different device for now.

Let’s keep looking for possible solutions if Reels still don’t show up or if you insist on having them on your current device as well.

Look in the Right Spot.

Reels may be in a different place on your Facebook page depending on the device you’re using.

This can make you think they’re lost when you’re really just looking in the wrong place. Why Facebook moves things around so much is a mystery, but it sure is annoying!

Right now, you can find Reels in one of three places:

When you open the app, you’ll see a button called “Reels” right below where you write your status.

right below where you write your status. Tap Reels in the “Menu” section.

section. After you scroll for a while, a widget with several Reels should show up on your news feed.

On business pages, you can see all of a person’s Reels by tapping on their profile picture while you are watching one of their Reels.

Keep in mind that most Reels start on Instagram instead of Facebook. So, you’ll want to make sure you have the Instagram app on your device since Reels are often posted on both Facebook and Instagram.

If you still can’t find your Reels after looking in the section above, keep looking.

Upgrade Your Facebook App

Many bugs on Facebook, like not being able to comment or having pages that aren’t working, can be fixed by just updating the Facebook app.

Facebook sends out a lot of updates, and many of them fix bugs that are important.

Some bugs only affect a small number of people, like those who use a certain device.

So, if you are having trouble with a bug or a technical problem, one of the first things you should do is see if there is an update for the app.

To do this, go to the app store on your device and tap on the “Updates” tab. You can also type “Facebook” into the search bar to find the app. If there is an update, I will let you know.

Then, all you have to do is tap the “Update” button to get the latest version of the Facebook app for your phone or tablet.

Empty the App’s Cache

A cache is a group of files that have been downloaded to your device, usually to make the app load faster.

But when apps send out updates to their designs, it can make things look wrong. So, Facebook Reels might not be showing up because something is wrong with the app’s cache.

If you have never done it before, clearing the cache might seem like a hard thing to do. But it’s really not that hard.

Follow these steps to clear the cache of the Facebook app on Android:

Open the Settings app and go to the list of apps.

Tap the app for Facebook.

Tap the tab that says “Storage and cache.”

Tap “Empty cache.” You can also click “Clear storage” if you want to, but it might not be necessary.

You can also click if you want to, but it might not be necessary. Start up the Facebook app again.

If you have an iPhone, the only way to clear the cache is to delete the Facebook app and redownload it.

