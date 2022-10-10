Ezekiel Net Worth: How Much Worth Does He Have in 2022?

Ezekiel Elliott is a running back for the NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys.

He went to college at Ohio State and played football there. In 2015, he was named to the second-team of All-America. He was the fourth player taken by the Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Ezekiel Elliott’s Net Worth

Ezekiel Elliott’s net worth is $25 million. He is an American football player who plays professionally. In July 1995, Ezekiel Elliott was born in Alton, Illinois. He was a three-sport star at John Burroughs School and played running back.

Elliott played college football at Ohio State, where he won the National Championship in 2014 and the Fiesta Bowl championship in 2015. Elliott was named All-Big Ten and Offensive Player of the Year, and Running Back of the Year for the Big Ten in 2015.

During his time in college, he was also named to the second team of All-Americans and won the Archie Griffin Award and the James E. Sullivan Award.

Ezekiel Instagram

Take a look at the Ezekiel Instagram account.

Contracts

He was picked fourth in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $24.9 million, plus a $16.3 million signing bonus. Ezekiel signed a 6-year, $90 million deal with the Cowboys in September 2020. Half of the money was guaranteed, and he also got a $7 million signing bonus.

Early Life

Ezekiel Elliott was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on July 22, 1995. His father, Stacy Elliott, used to play for the Missouri football team as a linebacker.

Elliott went to school in Ladue, Missouri, at the John Burroughs School. He was good at football, basketball, and track, among other sports. Soon, he started playing football for the John Burroughs Bombers.

Career

In 2012, when Ezekiel Elliott was a junior, he ran for 1802 yards and scored 34 touchdowns. He also caught 23 passes for 401 yards and six touchdowns.

Elliott was also a soundtrack and field athlete. He took part in sprinting and jumping events at the state level. His best times in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 110-meter hurdles, and 300-meter hurdles are 10.95 seconds, 22.05 seconds, 13.77 seconds, and 37.52 seconds, respectively.

During the 2014 season, he ran for more than 100 yards six times. During the 2014 Big Ten Championship Game, he ran 20 times for 220 yards and scored two touchdowns. He helped Ohio State get into the college football playoffs for the first time.

During his time at Ohio State University, he did so well that he was named the Offensive Most Valuable Player in both the 2015 Sugar Bowl and the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Highlights

the best highlights of Ezekiel Elliott’s career:

Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year (2015)

Drafted by the Cowboys (2016)

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Money Does Ezekiel Make?

Elliott, 27 years old, signed a six-year contract extension in 2019 worth $90 million, or $15 million per year on average.

How Old is Ezekiel Elliott?

Ezekiel Elliott was born on July 22, 1995, so he is 27 years old right now.

How Tall is Ezekiel Elliott?

Ezekiel Elliott is 1.83 m tall, which is 6 feet 0 inches.

Conclusion

Ezekiel Elliott is a running back for the NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys.

Elliott is among the best NFL players because he has won several awards, including “FedEx Ground Player of the Year” and “Offensive Rookie of the Year.”

As of October 2022, Ezekiel Elliott has about $25 million in net worth.