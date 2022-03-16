Extracurricular Season 2: Latest Update Cancelled or Renewed?

Extracurricular is a K-drama on the small screen in Korea. In April 2020, a juvenile criminal drama with young actors aired. Ten or more episodes are required for a season of the program. One hour and a half is allotted for each episode.

Netflix has a copy of the program. South Korea is the birthplace of the K-drama genre. The drama is filled with suspense, psychological issues, thrills, and criminal activity involving high school pupils. You’ll be spooked and horrified by the gruesome crime scenes and circumstances that you encounter. In a state of exhilaration, not horror.

My Drama List gave it an 8.5 out of 10. It has a 7.7/10 on IMDb. It’s the most-watched and well-liked K-drama of the year, according to Nielsen data. A total of two prizes were given to the series, while it was nominated for two more.

The drama’s production is under the hands of Studio 329. The show has a lot of fans and is highly recommended. A vast number of individuals gave it a favorable review.

Extracurricular Season 2 Release Date

In 2020, Netflix released the first season of K-drama. But no season extension has been confirmed. Netflix has yet to announce Season 2. There is no official release date or cancellation from Netflix. New projects for the creators and authors. They haven’t made an official announcement about a new program.

Han-Sae, on the other side, supports Studio 329. So, assuming all goes well, and the authors continue with the screenplay. A new season may arrive in 2023. But we, too, hope for a season renewal. We’ll keep you posted as soon as we know more. More on that to come.

Extracurricular Season 2 Cast Announced: Who Will Be There?

Nothing has been announced, but if season 2 is authorized, we expect many of the show’s key actors to return and carry on the story.

There are seven characters in total: Kim Dong-hee portrays Oh Ji-soo, Jung Da Bin plays Seo Min-hee, Park Joo-Hyun plays Bae Gyu-Ri, Nam Yoon-soo plays Kwak Ki-tae, Park Hyuk-Kwon plays Cho Jin Wo, and Kim Yeojin is Lee Hae-gyoung.

Extracurricular Season 2 Plot

In the first season of ‘Extracurricular,’ Ji-soo runs an illegal company to help pay for his studies. They uncover Ji-covert soo’s actions and convince him to allow them to join the mission. In the season finale, we see the demise of Dae-yeol and Mr. Lee. Ji-soo, despite her injuries, manages to elude Detective Lee’s grasp thanks to Gyu-aid. ri’s

In the second season, we’ll find out if Ji-soo pays for his crimes or evades Detective Lee. Ki-fate may also be revealed to us. As both Ji-soo and Gyu-ri, the tae’s sad adolescents, think the world has mistreated them, they may be tempted to return to crime.

Extracurricular Season 2 Trailer

Extracurricular has been renewed for a second season, which is now in the works. Typically, trailers for television shows are published a month before the launch of the show, so if our estimates are true, it will be several months (or maybe a year) before we see the official trailer for season 2. That is, of course, assuming the program is renewed before the conclusion of the season.

