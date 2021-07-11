Explosion near US base in Syria

The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a U.S. military base, killing at least 40 people and wounding dozens more, officials said.

The Syrian Laboratory for Human Rights confirmed the blast in a statement and said no casualties had been reported to date.

The UK-based NGO, which has a wide range of partners in the field, was hit by a rocket that may have been launched by Tehran-backed militants from their positions west of the Euphrates River.

However, the Islamic State (IS) in Syria and Iraq

On the same day, militants fired rockets at a U.S. military base in the Omar oil field and in Deir ez-Zor.

It is recalled that the international coalition fighting the Islamic State in Syria has recently resumed operations against the "jihadist" group in the northeastern province of Deir al-Sur, led by the United States. North.