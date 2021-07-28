Everything to know about Elite season 5 Release Date , Cast and More

Elite, a teenage Spanish thriller drama, has become one of the most famous dramas in the world. Just a few months back, the drama series dropped its season 4 on 18 June 2021, and no wait was there for the fans. The best news is that Elite season 5 has begun shooting. One thing is sure that season 5 will bring more excitement among people. Here are all the details of Elite season 5 – release date, cast, plot, and much more.

Release date of Elite season 5

Be ready to view Elite season 5 as it will leave you in a thrill. There is no official announcement on the streaming rate of Elite season 5, you can only make a prediction. Previous seasons of this drama are on Netflix, and Netflix has a pattern to release new seasons annually. So, it can be expected that Elite season 5 can air on June 5, 2022. A guess only.

cast

Just like the release date, no official announcement is there for the star cast of the drama. According to season 3, characters like Ester Exposito as Carla, Danna Paola as Lu, Alvaro Rico as Polo, Mina El Hammani as Nadia, Jorge Lopez as Valerio have left the show, but the character Mina can surprise you with a guest appearance. But for season 5, it is expected that Valentina Zenere (Australian actress) and Andre Lamogilla (Brazilian actor) can play important role in the drama.

plot

The main question that arises in the mind of people is what will be the plot? Due to the death of Armando, Mencia is out of the danger zone, this season will be able to focus on a new mystery. And if the police can search for the body of Armando, it would be a complete turnaround. This season can also include Ari and Samuel’s love story. Overall, the Elite season 5 would be a full thrill and mysterious drama.