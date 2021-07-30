Everything About Money Heist Season 5: Plot, Theories, Release Date, and Many More

Money Heist is coming to its end. Season 5 will be its wrapping season. Money Heist successfully aired its 4 seasons and all of them are loaded with thrill, adventures. So for the last season, Netflix had planned to split the season into two volumes. Each volume will contain seven episodes and will be released in different months.



The first volume will hit your screens on September 3, 2021, and will contain seven episodes. The second volume will hit your screens on December 3, 2021. The reason behind this division is explained by the creator of the show Alex Pina that as it is a final season it needs to be different. It should be carved in such a way that the buzz among people lasts long. Volume 1 is focused on as usual money heist whereas volume 2 is more on an emotional edge to grab the attention of the public.



Every episode will long for approximately 75 minutes. As always money heist always owns a special place in the audience’s heart.



The plot of Money Heist Season 5: What will you see?



Being the last season it is meant to be different from the previous ones. The creators claimed that they had put all their eggs in a basket to release out with a bang.



This is going to be a war movie that is also within the four walls. In this season the characters will fight for their own lives earlier there was a robbery in a romantic and hurtless way but the tables are turned this time.



The synopsis released by Netflix revealed that The Gang will be inside the Bank of Spain for more than 100 hours. Somehow they succeeded in saving Professor’s love ( Lisbon) but soon they will lose someone near to their heart. The professor is now under Sierra without any escape plan. The heist is coming to its end and the robbery will soon convert into war.