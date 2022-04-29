Everything About Chicago Fire Season 10

With New York and Los Angeles hosting a slew of TV procedurals, Chicago carved out its own spot on NBC, beginning with Chicago Fire and continuing with Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med. However, we’re discussing the original Chicago Fire.

Michael Brandt and Derek Haas, who penned the screenplays for 2 Fast 2 Furious, 3:10 to Yuma, and Wanted, produced Chicago Fire, which premiered on NBC in 2012.

Chicago Fire was their first excursion into television, and it paid off handsomely, as the show has grown into its own brand with its own day in the NBC primetime schedule. Dick Wolf, the creator of Law & Order, also serves as an executive producer on the show.

In Season 10, Who Will Be Leaving Chicago Fire?

Spencer, Jesse

Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) made the difficult decision to move to Portland to act as the legal guardian of Ben and Griffin Darden, whose father Andy—best Casey’s friend—was killed in a fire during the pilot episode of Chicago Fire. Due to Heather’s imprisonment, the boys would be placed in foster care and may be divided unless Casey intervened.

Adriyan Rae

During Season 9, Gianna Mackey (Adriyan Rae) took a job offer she couldn’t refuse and transferred to a different firehouse where she would have a better opportunity of advancement. When Rae informed EP/showrunner Derek Haas that she needed to leave Chicago for “personal reasons,” she was written off the show.

Ecker, Jon-Michael

Now that Lieutenant Greg Grainger (Jon-Michael Ecker) and Sylvie Brett are no longer together, it seems unlikely that we will see him again, but would it be too awkward for him to fill in at Firehouse 51 as he used to? We believe so, but it appears that the authorities disagree! Haas told EW, “I would not dismiss him out of hand.”

“I see him staying on Chicago Fire for a long time, so that’ll be something we’ll have to figure out.” As time passes, we’re always on the lookout for someone who shares Jon’s degree of dedication.

He’s been fantastic. I enjoy watching him work and seeing what he brings to the table. I believe he will star in another program if he does not find a role on Chicago Fire shortly. He exudes charisma and exudes a powerful aura.”

When Will Season 10 of Chicago Fire be Released?

Here’s all we know about the tenth season thus far. When the ninth season was renewed on February 27, 2020, the 10 seasons were publicly announced. Given the growing trend in viewership data, the news is hardly surprising. The first season drew an average of 7.78 million viewers, but the most recent editions have drawn close to 11 million.

Furthermore, with Dick Wolf’s Midas touch, the show was destined for rating gold. This explains why, along with ‘Chicago P.D.’ and ‘Chicago Med.,’ it was picked up for three seasons in February 2020.

As a result, fans of ‘Chicago Fire’ need not be concerned about the show’s future because it has already been renewed for season 11. It’s difficult to determine when Season 10 will return to our screens because the film industry is still struggling with the effects of the pandemic.

The show’s new episodes are usually released in September. So, assuming no delays, we may expect season 10 of ‘Chicago Fire’ to premiere in September 2021. Seasons 8 and 9 had to reduce the number of episodes owing to COVID-19, therefore we don’t know if the tenth edition’s episode count will return to the typical range of 22-24.

The Cast of Chicago Fire Season 10

All of the regular players are expected to return for Season 10. Jesse Spencer (Matthew Casey), Taylor Kinney (Kelly Severide), Eamonn Walker (Wallace Boden), and Christian Stolte (Randall “Mouch” McHolland) are among those who appear in the film.

Kara Killmer (Sylvie Brett), Miranda Rae Mayo (Stella Kidd), Monica Raymund (Gabriela “Gabby” Dawson), Alberto Rosende (Blake Gallo), and Joe Minoso (Blake Gallo) may also appear (Joe Cruz).

We may see Daniel Kyri (Darren Ritter) again in the following season, as he got promoted to the main cast for Season 9. Fan-favorite Jon-Michael Ecker’s position as Greg Grainger will likely be expanded by series co-creator Haas, so expect to see more of him.

Adriyan Rae (Gianna Mackey) will not be returning because the actress elected to leave the show after only one season due to personal reasons. Mackey leaves the crew to pursue better professional prospects in the show. In addition, the next season may introduce new characters to the screen.

What’s the Story Behind Chicago Fire?

Chicago Fire follows the professional and personal lives of Chicago’s Firehouse 51 firefighters and paramedics. The show is episodic in nature, with some plots running throughout the season (s).

Season nine, however, ended on a big cliffhanger, and fans are eager to see what happens next. If you haven’t seen season nine yet, jump ahead to the next section!

Severide, Cruz, Capp, and Tony are called to an underwater boat rescue in the season 9 finale, but the boat collapses and trapping them as they attempt to swim the victim to safety. The show faded to black as the water level rose, leaving fans to wonder what had transpired all this time.

The official summary for Season 10’s opening episode, “Mayday,” is as follows:

“Firehouse 51 is tasked with dealing with the fallout from the capsized boat rescue. Gallo, Ritter, and Violet talk about their ideas for a side project.”

Where Can I Watch the Chicago Fire?

On local NBC networks, Chicago Fire airs live. So, whether you have a regular cable or satellite subscription or choose to go old school with a TV antenna, you can watch Chicago Fire on your television at its weekly time.

Live TV streaming services like Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV offer a newer alternative to traditional cable/satellite providers. All of these services provide subscribers with access to their local NBC station (Sling TV does this only on its Sling TV Blue package).

If streaming is your primary method of watching TV these days, you can watch the most recent episodes of Chicago Fire on Peacock as soon as the next day, but you’ll need a Peacock Premium subscription.

Even if you only use the free version of Peacock, you can view past seasons of Chicago Fire (as well as Chicago Med or Chicago P.D.). Hulu also has previous seasons of Chicago Fire accessible.