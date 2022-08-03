Evan Rachel Wood Net Worth: Who is the Father of Rachel Wood’s Baby?

Evan Rachel Wood is a musician and performer who was born and raised in the United States. Evan Rachel Wood is an actress who has appeared in a wide variety of films and television shows. She first gained recognition for her parts in the films “Thirteen,” “Pretty Persuasion,” and “Across the Universe” after honing her acting skills on the television shows “American Gothic” and “Once and Again.”

Wood has directed a number of other films, including “The Wrestler” and “The Ides of March.” His previous works include the television series “Westworld,” “Mildred Pierce,” and “True Blood,” among others.

Name Evan Rachel Wood Date of Birth 7th of September, 1987 Gender Female Profession Actress and Modelling Body Measurement 5 ft 6 in (173 cm) 54 kg (119 lbs) Net Worth $8 Million

Evan Rachel Wood Early Life

Evan Rachel Wood was born on September 7, 1987, in the city of Raleigh, which is located in the state of North Carolina. Her mother, Sara Lynn Moore, and her father, Ira David Wood III, are both in the entertainment industry. Wood and her brothers were instructed in the Jewish religion by their mother, who converted to Judaism during their childhood.

When the children were younger, each of them participated in Theatre in the Park, which was a community organization in the neighborhood and was directed by their father.

Evan Rachel Wood Professional Career

Wood’s first professional roles were in the 1994 films “In the Best of Families: Marriage, Pride, and Madness” and “Search for Grace.” The next year, she appeared in the television films “A Father for Charlie” and “Death in Small Doses.”

From 1995 through 1996, Wood appeared in three episodes of the CBS horror series “American Gothic.” After her parents divorced in 1996, she moved with her mother to the Los Angeles area. She attended high school at home and received her diploma there.

In 1997, Wood debuted in the drama “Digging to China” alongside Kevin Bacon. The screenplay was composed by Timothy Hutton. The next year, she appeared in the fantasy romantic comedy “Practical Magic” alongside Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock.

In the 2001 film “Little Secrets,” Wood portrayed a young man who desired to become a concert violinist. Then, she had a brief part in the Al Pacino-starring science-fiction film “Simone.” In the 2003 independent drama “Thirteen,” Wood made her acting debut as a sexually active and drug-dependent young lady.

She received Best Actress nominations from both the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards. In the subsequent years, Wood starred in a number of critically acclaimed independent films, including Ron Howard’s Western “The Missing,” the black comedy “Pretty Persuasion,” the romantic dramedy “The Upside of Anger,” the neo-Western “Down in the Valley,” and the dramedies “Running with Scissors” and “King of California.”

Wood appeared in six episodes of the crime drama series “Profiler” in the late 1990s. Between his parts in “Get to the Heart: The Barbara Mandrell Story” and “Down Will Come Baby” were these episodes. She portrayed Jessie Sammler in the ABC sitcom “Once and Again” in 1999. This was the television role that made her famous.

The show lasted from 1999 to 2002 for three seasons. During this period, Wood appeared in “Touching an Angel” and “The West Wing.” Later, she portrayed Sophie-Anne Leclerq in recurring parts in seasons two and three of the 2009-2011 HBO fantasy horror series “True Blood.”

In 2011, Wood was again nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie for her performance in the “Mildred Pierce” miniseries. This was one of her best performances ever.

As a musician, Wood sang “I’d Have You Anytime” on the fourth CD of Amnesty International’s fundraising album “Chimes of Freedom.” She was a member of the electro-pop duo Rebel and a Basketcase with Zach Villa from 2016 to 2017.

So, in 2018, she and Zane Carney formed the cover band Evan + Zane. The following year, Wood’s duet with Idina Menzel from the “Frozen II” soundtrack, “Show Yourself,” debuted on the Billboard Hot 100.

Evan Rachel Wood Net Worth and Salary

According to Forbes, Van Rachel Wood has an impressive net worth of $8 million. She has reached this level of wealth by working diligently and devoting herself to her acting career. The money a person earns through movies and television series contribute to his or her net worth.

Throughout his career, the van has contributed to a number of successful television programs. In 2018, each episode of Westworld in which Evan Rachel Wood appeared paid her $250,000 each episode. This is equivalent to $2.5 million every season of ten episodes.

Evan Rachel Wood Personal Life

In 2005, Wood had a relationship with actor Jamie Bell. She subsequently dated the rockstar, Marilyn Manson. They became engaged in 2010, however, their relationship ended prior to their wedding. Wood came out as bisexual in 2011, and she and Bell reconciled shortly thereafter.

They became engaged in 2012. They had a child in 2013. They separated in 2014. Zach Villa was their subsequent partner of Wood. They were engaged in the early months of 2017 and broke up later that year.

Wood revealed to a Rolling Stone writer in 2016 that she had been raped twice. She spoke in favor of the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights Act before the United States House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security, and Investigations in 2018.

The following year, Wood testified before the California Senate in support of the Phoenix Act, which extends the statute of limitations for filing a charge of domestic assault. In 2021, Wood cited Marilyn Manson as one of the individuals who had harmed her.