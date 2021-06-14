Top News

European stocks hit a new record in the seventh session – markets in a minute

June 14, 2021
Europe is at its peak for the seventh consecutive victory

Major European squares are painted in green, which is the seventh consecutive session in Europe?

The Stokes 600, the main symbol of the old continent, gains 0.33%. Profits recorded by the oil sector, which advanced 0.94% during the session, pushed the session higher. The technology sector with a profit margin of 0.75% and the telecommunications sector with a growth of 0.71% are the highlights.

The automobile sector, which is already in decline, is down 0.21%, and the travel sector is down 0.02%.

Major European squares are highly traded. The Spanish IPX 35 is up 0.66%, the German DAX is up 0.41% and the French CAC40 is up 0.45%.

English FTSE 100 & # 39; Green & # 39; Yes, it appreciates 0.41%.

