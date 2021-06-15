European stock markets are heading for the biggest series record since 1999. Lisbon and Madrid red – in the markets

Europe wins for the eighth time in a row

Europe wins for the eighth time in a row, the longest record since 1999.

On a day when investors focus on the US Federal Reserve meeting to give indications of monetary policy, the main squares of Europe are painted green.

Stocks 600, the main index of the European continent, is up 0.27%, with 15 of the 20 sectors in positive territory.

The German DAX was the biggest gainer of the session, up 0.64%, driven by gains in the chemical and industrial sectors. The English FTSE appreciates 0.25% and the French CAC40 0.43%. Only the PSI-20 and the Spanish IBEX-35 are leaving a positive trend in European markets. The National Stock Exchange reversed the positive trend at the beginning of the session, now down 0.07%. Spanish IBEX-35 decreases 0.33%.