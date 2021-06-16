Europe with a new record in view. Interest rates ease and oil rises – markets in a minute

European stocks on the way to new stocks

European squares are showing signs that a new record may be set for this Wednesday’s session, which could be the ninth consecutive gain session. This Tuesday, European stock markets recorded gains for the eighth consecutive session, the longest series recorded since 1999.

Today, investors are looking for the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting, from which some clues to monetary policy may emerge.

Europe’s benchmark stock 600 traded slightly higher, up 0.07%. The rise in European markets was driven by the travel and oil and gas sectors with gains of 0.59% and 0.56% respectively. The automotive, technology and telecommunications sectors are declining in session.

Among the key indices, the German DAX and the Spanish IBEX35 declined by 0.26% and 0.05%, respectively, in contrast to the positive trend in European markets. The English FTSE 100 appreciates 0.13% and the French CAC 40 0.04%.

The major national stock index, the BSI-20, is up 0.23%, with ETP Group-listed companies leading the way in profits.