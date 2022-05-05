Euphoria Sydney Sweeney Net Worth: How Much the American Actress Earn?

Sydney Sweeney is an actress from the United States who rose to prominence after starring in the Netflix series Everything Sucks! The teenage actress has also received praise for her role in the drama series Euphoria.

Sweeney is so much more than an actor, yet her followers are unaware of it. Some of those facts may surprise you but don't worry, everything is fine. So, without further ado, let's learn more about this incredible gift right now.

Beginnings of Life and Career

Sydney Sweeney was born in Spokane, Washington, in 1997. Her mother Lisa is an attorney, while her father Scott is a physician. Trent, her younger brother, is her only sibling.

Sweeney became interested in acting after an indie film was scheduled to film in her area. She provided her parents with a five-year business plan to persuade them to let her audition. The family soon relocated to Los Angeles, California, so Sweeney could continue his acting career.

Sweeney made her feature film debut as a preteen in 2009’s “ZMD: Zombies of Mass Destruction,” which showed at a number of film festivals across the country. In the same year, she appeared in guest appearances on “Heroes,” a television superhero drama, and “Criminal Minds,” a police procedural series.

Career in Television

Sweeney made her NBC debut in the pilot episode of the police procedural “Chase” in 2009. She also made an appearance in “90210,” the fourth season of the famed “Beverly Hills, 90210” franchise.

Sweeney went on to appear in episodes of Disney XD’s “Kickin’ It,” ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” the sitcom “The Middle,” and the adolescent mystery thriller “Pretty Little Liars.”

Sweeney had her most successful year to date in 2018. She first appeared in the Netflix series “Everything Sucks!” about two sets of Oregon high school kids in the 1990s. Sweeney portrayed Emaline Addario, a drama club junior, in the film.

Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Peyton Kennedy, Patch Darragh, Quinn Liebling, and Elijah Stevenson were among the other cast members. Sweeney starred in the HBO miniseries “Sharp Objects” as Alice, a roommate that Amy Adams’ character meets at a psychiatric facility, later in 2018.

Sweeney researched stories of girls with mental illness for her performance and visited hospitals with self-harming patients. Sweeney had a recurring appearance as the religious Eden Spencer in the dystopian Hulu series “The Handmaid’s Tale” the same year.

Following that, she landed the lead role of Cassie Howard on HBO’s teen drama series “Euphoria” in 2019. She starred in the critically praised HBO miniseries “The White Lotus” in 2021.

Other Projects

Sweeney has appeared in short films such as “Takeo,” “Night Blind,” “Held,” “Love Made Visible,” “The Unborn,” and “It Happened Again Last Night” in addition to feature pictures.

She also starred in the 2019 music video for Halsey’s song “Graveyard” in addition to film and television. Sweeney also works as an executive producer for Fifty-Fifty Films, her own production company.

Sydney Sweeney’s Net Worth

Sydney Sweeney is an American actress best known for her roles in the television shows “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Sharp Objects.” Sydney Sweeney has a $5 million net worth.

She has also appeared in the Netflix series “Everything Sucks!” as well as the HBO teen drama “Euphoria.” Sweeney has also appeared in films such as “Big Time Adolescence,” “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” and “The Voyeurs.”

Conclusion

