Euphoria Season 3 Release Date: How Many Awards Has Season 2 Received?

As the euphoria of Euphoria’s devastating and hilarious second season fades, the news that the drama about the rowdy students of East Highland High School (and sometimes their parents and drug dealers) has already been renewed for a third season may serve as a balm.

The second season was criticized for leaving too many storylines unresolved and underusing fan-favorite actors, but it also told gut-wrenching, honest, and beautiful tales about the ups and downs of addiction, adolescent love, and grief, which caused its popularity to explode. According to Variety, viewership nearly doubled between seasons one and two, and Euphoria is now HBO’s second-most-watched series since 2004, behind only Game of Thrones. (According to the source, Euphoria is also the most tweeted-about show of the past 10 years.)

As the third season of Euphoria approaches, here is all we know about it.

Is Euphoria Set to Return for a Third Season?

Yes! Early in the month of February, HBO revealed that the popular drama created by Sam Levinson would be returning for a third season. You can probably guess that there will be a lot of winged eyeliner and conduct that is stressful for teenagers in the next season, even if the streaming service has not yet disclosed when the new season will premiere or what it will concentrate on.

Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming, stated in a statement that when the announcement was announced, “Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have elevated season 2 to amazing heights, breaking narrative convention and form, while preserving its heart.” We couldn’t be more excited to continue our journey with them into season 3, nor could we be more honored to work with this amazing and tremendously talented crew.

There is a chance that Zendaya will helm at least one of the episodes for the third season. During an interview with Vogue Italia, she stated, “It’s quite amusing. Episode 6 was going to be directed by myself, but then I got the part of an actor in the episode. Unfortunately, I did not have sufficient time, and as a result, I was unable to do so at this juncture. I needed a sufficient amount of time to do the task in an appropriate manner. Therefore, most likely the following season.”

Euphoria Season 3 Cast

Zendaya is scheduled to reprise her role as Rue Bennett, alongside Hunter Schafer (Jules), Jacob Elordi (Nate), Alexa Demie (Maddy), Barbie Ferreira (Kat), Algee Smith (Chris), Sydney Sweeney (Cassie), Maude Apatow (Lexi), and Dominic Fike (Elliot).

Sweeney feared her character would die in season two.

She told Entertainment Weekly that she felt Sam Levinson was murdering her. I feared death.

‘The hanging out the window was literally me hanging out the window,’ she said, recalling a season two automobile scene in which her character sticks her torso out the window during a high-speed ride with Nate. ‘It was spontaneous. I believed Cassie was dying when I read it. So sad. Then these two characters formed a very sensual, dangerous bond. It happened.’

Sweeney wants to explore Cassie’s dark side in season three.

Sweeney said she got to play with Cassie after she informed Nate she was crazier than Maddy. She became darker, more malevolent, and less desperate. I wish she had more of that streak.’

Ferreira recently addressed rumours of conflict with Levinson. The Daily Beast claims the couple ‘butted heads’ and The Cut’s February 2022 cover story mentions them ‘arguing’

The actor says problem rumors are overdone. ‘What’s interesting about this season is that there are so many more eyes on it,’ she told Insider. ‘I’ve seen so much, and much of it is inaccurate or commonplace.

‘Sometimes, things take on a life of their own and aren’t anchored in the truth, but that’s OK because it’s out of passion and curiosity. I joined. Accept. I’ll take both.

Elordi told Variety: ‘While you shouldn’t suffer, there’s merit in working hard…

We’re well-cared-for. My clan. Sam and Zendaya work twice as long as I. Together we can win.

HBO has also defended Levinson’s set, saying, ‘The well-being of actors and crew is always a primary priority.’ All safety and guild protocols were followed. COVID protocols complicate drama series filming. We keep all guilds, including SAG-AFTRA, informed. No formal investigations were made.

Casey Bloys, HBO’s Chief Content Officer, told TVLine that Zendaya is ‘going to be in season three – it’s hard to fathom doing [the show] without her’ Agreed.

Tom Holland, Zendaya’s boyfriend, made a cameo in season two (read more here) and has expressed his desire to star in the series, but it’s unknown if he’ll get a role in season three.

According to Buzzfeed News, the actor was on set during season two filming, and Zendaya said a cameo was considered.

Euphoria Season 3 Release Date

To begin, Euphoria may be seen in the United States on HBO and in the United Kingdom on Now and Sky Atlantic. Because of this, you should keep your ear to the ground for any updates regarding the release dates of the show on the various watching platforms.

Second, it’s important to keep in mind that the release of Euphoria season two was pushed back because of the Covid-19 virus, so we’re anticipating that if everything goes according to plan this year, we might see season three arrive as early as 2023.

According to HBO, Euphoria has been the channel’s second-most-watched show since 2004, trailing only Game of Thrones in that regard. As of the 28th of February, the first episode of the second season of Euphoria has drawn in close to 19 million viewers in the United States, and an average of 16.3 million viewers have tuned in to watch the episodes of the second series.

According to Variety, the number of tweets about the show Euphoria has reached 34 million, making it the most talked about show of the decade (to date) in the United States.

At the 72nd Annual Emmy Awards in 2021, Zendaya won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in the series Euphoria. Her response to the win was quite possibly the best one seen to date:

How Many Awards Has Euphoria Season 2 Received?

Zendaya received four of the show’s 16 Emmy nominations. The actor won ‘Best Lead Actress’ in a drama series (for the same series in 2020), produced and wrote original lyrics for the songs ‘I’m Tired’ and ‘Elliot’s Song,’ and was an executive producer.

The actor told Vanity Fair, “It’s insane.” ‘The show means a lot to me and everyone involved. People put their hearts into this, and I’m blessed to share it with them. I’ve FaceTimed several individuals and have many texts to send. I’m proud of our team’s work. I’m ecstatic.

Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo, and Martha Kelly were nominated.

Zendaya called her cast’s nominations ‘amazing, wonderful performances

As additional information arrives, we’ll update this article.

HBO and NOW/Sky Atlantic in the UK show Euphoria.