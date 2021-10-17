Euphoria Season 2: Confirmed | Know Release Date | Cast | Plot

Euphoria, the HBO drama series which is based on an Israeli sitcom, follows a group of high-school kids as they negotiate the ups and downs of adolescence. Its examination of love, fury, identity, drugs, sex, and everything in between was praised by reviewers and audiences alike, with the series premiere attracting over 5.5 million views across HBO’s platforms.

Season 2 of Euphoria is on the way to HBO, and while no release date has been set, filming began in early 2021, so you won’t have to wait long.

Fans will be ecstatic to learn that the much-awaited follow-up to 2019’s breakthrough first season, as well as the more recent specials from late 2020 and early 2021, is finally occurring, despite Covid-19’s delay. The first season of Euphoria began in June 2019 and was such a hit that it was renewed for a second season before the first had even finished airing.

What happened in previous season of Euphoria?

Rue relapsing (in a surreal musical sequence); Jules leaving for the big city; Kat and Ethan getting together at the winter formal; Cassie seeking an abortion; and Maddy stealing an incriminating CD from Nate’s room that could expose Nate’s father were all featured in the eighth and final episode of season one, titled “And Salt the Earth Behind You.”

Who’s in Euphoria season 2 cast?

Rue’s fate was one of the most intriguing issues at the end of Season 1: the series concluded with Rue abandoning her intention to leave town with Jules, followed by a bizarre and melancholy song and dance sequence set to Zendaya’s original song “All of Us.” Many people felt the closing scenes showed Rue relapsing – maybe tragically. But obviously, we realize that Zendaya will back for Season 2, and we know that Rue is still alive thanks to the first of the specials, which revealed that she was still in her hometown, without Jules, but that her sobriety had lapsed.

HBO has yet to release the precise cast list for the second season, although we can anticipate many of the main characters from the first season’s ensemble cast to return, including:

Rue Bennett is played by Zendaya .

. Jules Vaughn is played by Hunter Schafer .

. Cassie Howard is played by Sydney Sweeney .

. Nate Jacobs is played by Jacob Elordi .

. Kat Hernandez is played by Barbie Ferreira .

. Angus Cloud in the role of Fez

Maddy Perez is played by Alexa Demie

. Leslie Bennett is played by Nika King .

. Gia Bennett is played by Storm Reid.

What could be the plot of Euphoria season 2?

Domingo told Digital Spy, “Second season is great.” “I thought it was just incredible.” But, because Sam [Levinson] is also very much of the time, I’m not sure whether the scripts will stay the same because he wants to adapt to the moment that we’re in.”

Domingo detailed how he’d characterize the second season in an interview with ET Online, “I’d say that based on my work on the program, it was already a show that was getting under people’s skin. It’s like a very painful wound now, I guess. It appears to be painful, contains puss, and is a little unsightly and untidy. But underlying it all, there’s this throbbing, pounding heart. And all it wants is a hug. Season two, I believe, will be like that.”

Zendaya told Teen Vogue in July that she was in the thick of filming, saying: “It is unquestionably difficult; it is a difficult season. It’ll be difficult at times, and it’ll be sad at others, but I believe Rue deserves all of the attention paid to her character because she symbolises so much to so many people. And I hope that our portrayals of Rue [and] where all of the characters go will make those folks proud. However, I don’t think this season will be simple. I don’t believe it’ll be entertaining to watch. Sometimes.”

In an interview with Elle, Reid remarked of Gia specifically: “In terms of Gia, I believe this season will give us a better understanding of who she is outside of being Rue’s younger sister. She’ll develop into her own person and character, and the show’s portrayal of her maturation is one of my favorites. I’m excited to see more of the family dynamic and how Rue’s life has been flipped upside down, and how it may affect the path of her life for the rest of her life.”

“Everything is basically high stakes and highly emotional — especially in season two,” Reid stated in an interview with Variety.

Cassie will have a particularly “crazy” narrative following a difficult first season, according to actress Sydney Sweeney. The actress hinted at what it may involve in an interview with Stylecaster. “When you inquire about season 2, I can hint that my heart lowers. In a way that makes you feel like you have no idea what you’re going to watch… Cassie has a lot of work to do to get her act together. I’m at a loss for words. Cassie has an unexpectedly bizarre plot in season 2. Every time I read a new episode written by Sam, my jaw drops to the floor, and I can’t believe what I’m reading is originating from someone’s head.”

When will Euphoria season 2 release?

The good news is that, after extremely delayed due to COVID-19, season 2 filming began in 2021, despite the show’s intention of airing season 2 that same year. HBO executive Casey Bloys informed Deadline in late 2020 that season 2 of Euphoria will begin production in “early 2021.”

As of May 5, 2021, Zendaya was officially back at work. The actress posted some beautiful behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram Stories. “Missed this child,” she captioned the first photo, which shows actor Angus Cloud (Euphoria’s Fez) sitting on a counter. “Just being back here in general…missed it,” she wrote over a photo of the sound stage where the program is filmed.

In an August interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jacob Elordi (Nate) said: “We’re currently filming. Yesterday I was filming, and tomorrow I’ll be filming. It’s completely crazy. It’s simply that it’s completely crazy. However, it’s as if it’s an entirely other program.”

We hope that most probably HBO scheduled to release Euphoria season 2 late in 2021 or earlier 2022.

