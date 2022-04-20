Euphoria Season 1 Recap: What We Remember!

Since the Season 1 conclusion of Euphoria aired in August 2019, fans have been able to witness Zendaya receive an Emmy for her role as Rue, as well as two solos “bridge” episodes involving her and Jules.

While they were great holdovers, after more than two years of waiting, audiences are naturally eager for new episodes. “Euphoria” follows numerous teenagers as they attempt to cross the perilous seas of puberty, but Rue, our ever-unreliable narrator, remains at the center of it all.

Finally, that time has arrived. Euphoria Season 1 ended in 2019 and two special episodes have since been broadcast.

The show’s sophomore season will premiere weekly on January 9, 2022, as previously announced. With Season 2 set to launch on January 9, our Euphoria Season 1 review will remember you where we last left Rue and the gang.

Is It Possible That Rue and Jules Will End Up Together?

Rue and Jules’ season-long romance was difficult, with the lines between love and friendship continuously blurring between them. It wasn’t always good for you.

Ali, Rue’s sponsor, drew comparisons between their connection and her addiction, and he wasn’t far off. Rue grew to consider Jules as the only thing in her life worth staying clean for, while Jules felt crushed beneath the weight of Rue’s demands.

For both of them, it was untenable. The Winter Formal is the setting for much of the season finale, “And Salt the Earth Behind You.” Jules had just returned from a weekend away during which she had started to develop feelings for someone else.

Rue, fearful of losing her, recommends that the two of them go to the city. Rue, on the other hand, swiftly loses her cool, recognizing she can’t bear to hurt her family any longer. Jules goes through, boarding the train and abandoning a severely demolished Rue on the platform.

What Happened To The Rest of The Group?

“Euphoria” may have some DNA in common with other teen dramas, but only one couple came close to a happy ending: Ethan (Austin Abrams) and Kat (Barbie Ferreira).

Kat finally develops the confidence to tell Ethan the truth after spending a lot of energy on hurting him, culminating in what is possibly the most hopeful scene of the entire finale.

They share a romantic kiss, implying that they are going to try to have a meaningful relationship. Instead of McKay, Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) spends the dance with her sister, Lexi (Maude Apatow) (Algee Smith).

In a devastating scene set to Arcade Fire’s “My Body is a Cage,” she also has an abortion in the finale.

Fez (Angus Cloud) is also shown stealing money from a crooked doctor — and nearly killing him — in order to pay off his supply, Mouse, after he had to flush his whole stockpile due to a raid, courtesy of Nate (Jacob Elordi, who is the show’s most one-dimensional character).

Nate brings another partner to the dance, but the night ends with Maddy (Alexa Demie), who, no matter how hard she tries, can’t seem to get out of their toxic relationship.

They both know it has to end, but it’s anyone’s guess whether either of them is capable of walking away. Maddy also made a frightening discovery after stealing and watching one of Cal’s (Nate’s father) DVDs. We’ll have to wait and see what she does with it.

Fez is in a difficult situation

Despite being a man of few words, Fezco, Euphoria’s resident drug dealer, became a fan favorite of the program.

Fez was Rue’s dealer at the outset of the season, but once Rue’s addiction became more severe, he swiftly changed his mind.

Fez has been in various dangerous circumstances, from escaping a drug bust to protecting Rue from the terrifying drug king Mouse, but none as dramatic and jaw-dropping as his final moment in Euphoria’s Season 1 finale.

Fez rushes to meet Mouse and pay off a big debt after pulling off a high-risk robbery from a doctor. Fez is shown in the final scene waiting for Mouse’s workers to tally the stolen money, which they are unaware of.

When blood is discovered on one of the bills, Fez is forced to confront Mouse, who is clutching a gun. The scenario finishes on a scary cliffhanger, leaving viewers astonished and wondering whether Mouse will take the stolen money or if Fezco will perish.

The Season 1 Finale of Euphoria Featured a Musical Act

Rue’s battle with addiction included manic and depressed episodes, relapses, and outbursts of rage, particularly when Fez refused to sell her additional narcotics.

Rue chose recovery, even if it was only to keep Jules in her life, because of Euphoria creator Sam Levinson’s truthful and sad portrayal of addiction.

Rue relapses once more as she lets Jules depart without her at the train station, with the weight of her father’s death on her shoulders, as well as anxiety and potential bipolar depression.

Instead of portraying Rue in her darkest hour, as one might imagine, Levinson created a musical performance depicting Rue’s heroin addiction as she stumbles violently around her house and out into the street while mouthing the words to “All For Us.”

“It felt like in some ways seeing her relapse felt gloomy to me in a manner that doesn’t truly convey the cycle and the madness of addiction,” Levinson said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“How you’re pulled back into it and thrown out of it, and it’s dizzying and at times beautiful but also incredibly f**king terrible,” he said of the addiction cycle.

Is Maddy and Nate’s Relationship Over?

Euphoria’s Maddy and Nate are the polar opposites of traditional high school romance. Throughout the first season, their poisonous relationship blossomed, beginning with Maddy, who is 17, having sex in the pool with Tyler, who is 22, in front of everyone at a house party.

This leads to Nate’s abusive behavior being exposed as the on-again, the off-again couple begins to fall apart as Nate takes his rage out on Maddy.

Apart from all of this turbulence, Levinson created a gloomy environment in which Maddy is trapped in an abusive cycle and is unable to leave him.

Maddy acknowledged Nate’s abusive past, suggesting the two shouldn’t be together, to which Nate responded, “I know.”

Fans of the show read their final discussion at the winter formal as a probable end to their romance. The closing sequence had a lot of weight, according to Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate.

Conclusion

Euphoria, a groundbreaking HBO series created by Sam Levinson, has captivated fans since its launch in 2019. The show follows Rue Bennett, a 16-year-old recovering addict after she leaves a summer stint in a recovery center.

Despite the fact that she soon reverts to her old habits, she makes an effort to stay clean after meeting a new face, Jules. For its realistic depiction of teens going through severe, gloomy events during high school, Euphoria received both praise and condemnation.

While the show balances the characters’ often adult-like plot lines, it simultaneously immerses viewers in the hyperreal world of a teenager from start to finish.