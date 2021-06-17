EU lifts restrictions on non-essential travel from the United States | Govit-19

EU member states on Wednesday decided to lift restrictions on travel from the United States to the European border and to open the borders for safe entry of American tourists to Europe this summer.

Representatives of 27 members of the European Council agreed to amend their recommendation Temporary restriction of non-essential travel from third countries to the EU, and agree to raise passenger limits from six countries: the United States, Albania, Northern Macedonia, Serbia, Lebanon and Taiwan. Administrative areas of Macau and Hong Kong.

The decision will be confirmed at the Economic and Financial Council meeting in Luxembourg this Friday, and will take effect after it is published in the EU's official journal.

The Portuguese government announced its intention to resume leisure travel with the United States in early June, and to accept that citizens who provide proof of completion of the vaccine cycle with one of the vaccines approved by the European Pharmaceuticals Company are exempt from compliance with the restrictions during their stay in the country. However, all Portuguese travelers must undergo a PCR test before boarding in the United States.

This Wednesday's EU decision could be added to the list of "firm decisions" of the summit between the EU and the United States, which brought together the Commission and the chairs of the European Council, Ursula van der Leyen and Charles Michel respectively. And President Joe Biden in Brussels on Tuesday. The three leaders outlined a set of appropriate measures to promote political contacts and exchanges between the three leaders, thus deepening the Atlantic connection.