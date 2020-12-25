EU ambassadors gather to review Brexit trade deal on Christmas Day

EU chief negotiator Michael Barnier will summarize the Permanent Representative Group (COREPER) formed by ambassadors to EU countries on Thursday, more than four years after the UK voted to leave the EU.

After several months of negotiations, the agreement was reached just days before the December 31 deadline, marking the end of the Brexit transition period.

EU leaders, the European Parliament and the UK Parliament all now have to approve the agreement on their own.

British lawmakers will debate the law on December 30. Opposition Labor has said it supports the government’s deal.

All EU member states have signed the treaty, after which it goes back to the European Parliament, where members vote to ratify the treaty. The European Parliament has said it is too late to hold an emergency vote before December 31. Instead, they plan to use the EU-UK agreement “temporarily”, with European parliamentarians (MEPs) formally reshuffling the agreement in the New Year. Parliament convenes on December 28 to discuss the Christmas Eve deal. Key points of the agreement Zero charges and quotas for goods

The end of the independence movement meant that UK citizens did not have the right to work, live, study or start a business in the EU without a visa.

Border tests apply between the UK and EU member states

The island of Ireland does not have a rough border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland

The UK can further improve British fishing operations for at least 5 and a half years, during which time European fishing communities will be protected

A shared commitment to protecting the environment and combating climate change and carbon pricing

Shared commitment to protecting social and labor rights

Maintaining standards on tax transparency

Rights of passengers and workers in the transport sector

Until 2027, the UK will continue to participate in many EU projects, such as Horizon Europe, subject to UK funding. READ 'Nightmare' Australia Home Locking is called a human rights violation Summary of the contract Published on the UK Government’s website. Speaking after the announcement on Thursday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the deal a “good deal” for “the whole of Europe” – a relationship that “signifies a new stability, and sometimes a tough and tough new commitment.” “ Echoing the most important nationalist rhetoric in the Brexit referendum campaign, he said: “We have regained control of our laws and our rule of law … Since January 1, we have been outside the Customs Union and outside the single market; British laws. The jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice will come to an end. “ Johnson said the UK had reached a $ 660 billion (US $ 893 billion) “Canada-style” trade agreement, and addressed the fisheries deal – a key dispute in the negotiations – saying that the UK had “taken full control” of its waters. Ursula van der Leyen, head of the European Commission, said the EU had held a post-Brexit trade deal, but had identified the camp as having an additional role in the talks. “As far as we know, in any case, if there had been a tough Brexit, it would not have been good for both sides, but it would have hit the UK harder than all the 450 million citizens with the strength of the EU. Der Lion said at a news conference Thursday. “So for all Europeans, I say it’s time to leave Brexit – our future is made in Europe.”

Luke McGee and Cara Fox contributed to this story.