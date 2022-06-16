Ethereum Fees Reach the Lowest Level Since Last Summer

The Coin metrics gas fee tracker just released new data that shows that transaction fees on the Ethereum blockchain network have dropped a lot in the last few weeks. This is still true, even though the total number of transactions on the Ethereum network has gone up. We know that the average price of a gallon of gas in April was $42, which is a lot.

On the other hand, as of May 10, the average price of gas dropped by 71%, to $12. Before a new transaction can be mined or made possible on the blockchain network, a fee called a “gas charge” must be paid.

This is happening because Ethereum is getting ready to switch to the Ethereum 2.0 platform, which will replace the Proof of Work (PoW) consensus process with the Proof of Stake mechanism (PoS).

Etherscan, a website that keeps track of data, says that the total value of coins that have been staked has now passed $33 billion and that more than 12.4 million coins have been pledged in exchange for this value. You can also take reference from here www.dogecoin-millionaire.app

On a Proof of Stake blockchain, staking is the process of actively validating transactions. In this way, it is the same as mining. PoS-e uses a method in which the next block is checked by a node chosen at random. In the old way, nodes had to compete with each other to get a block.

In this case, some of the words are different. PoS calls it miners’ ‘validators’. In a PoS system, users must put up a certain amount of bitcoin as a stake, which is like a security deposit. So, they can become validators.

When more money is at stake, users have more opportunities to make a new block. If one user contributes $100 to the network as a stake and another user contributes $500, the first user now has a 1% chance of being chosen to make the next block, while the second user now has a 5% chance of being chosen.

When there is too much traffic on the network, gas prices often go up a lot

Even though the collapse of Terra caused the price of Ether to drop a lot earlier this month, Ethereum transaction fees went up a lot at the beginning of the month.

Users put more money into stable coins that are controlled by Ethereum when TerraUSD (UST) lost its peg. Both Tether (USDT) and Circle’s USDC were at the top of the list for how much gas they used on the Ethereum network for a short time.

There is still disagreement about the high transaction fees that Ethereum requires to use its network. Other blockchains like Avalanche and Solana have been made to compete with it because it can’t grow.

Since this is the case, it is likely that sharding will help Ethereum solve the problem above after the merging. The integration is expected to make a big difference in how much energy Ethereum uses and get rid of expensive gas costs.

How to save money and cut your gas bill

Even though you can’t avoid paying for gas when you use the Ethereum blockchain, there are some things you can do to make it less of a burden.

You can’t change the way the gas unit works directly, which is a shame. But you can bring down the total price by lowering both the basic fee and the tip.

You can do your transaction on the network when there aren’t as many people using it. This will lower the base fee, which will make the total amount you pay for gas go down. This is because Ethereum’s basic fees are a way to measure how much people want to use Ethereum. The price of gas will go up if it takes more work to talk to the Ethereum network.

There is more work to do when more people want to use the network. So, if you can pick a time when there is less demand to connect to the Ethereum network, you may be able to lower the base price of your transaction, which will make the total cost of gas cheaper. Usually, weekends are the best time to get things done like this.

You can also leave less tip, which will bring down the total cost of your gas fees. Remember that our tip, which is also called our priority charge, is an extra payment we may give miners in exchange for faster transactions.