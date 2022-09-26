Ester Exposito Net Worth: How Much Worth Does She Gather in Her Bank Account?

Ester Exposito is a Spanish model and actress with a $2 Million net worth as of 2022. She is one of the best-known and most successful actresses in the Spanish movie business. The actress became famous when she played Carla Rosón Caleruega in the Spanish Netflix teen drama series Elite from 2018 to 2020.

Ester became even better known after she was in a few movies and TV shows. Since 2006, when she was only six years old, the actress has worked in the entertainment business. She has made a name for herself as a leading actress in Spanish movies and TV shows.

On Instagram, Ester has a massive following of 29 million people. Even so, she is very popular on social media, where she posts about her high-end life and has millions of followers. So, today we’ll talk about Ester Exposito’s total net worth, including her salary, income, career, biography, luxurious lifestyle, and much more.

Ester Exposito Net Worth

According to biooverview, Ester Exposito’s estimated net worth in 2022 is around $2 million US dollars. She is one of the best Spanish actresses in the movie business. After being on the Netflix show Elite, she became very famous. She used to make most of her money by acting in movies, web series, and TV shows, which brought in a lot of money.

Ester Exposito makes $300,000 a year. She also makes money from ads, paid partnerships, and different organizations, in addition to acting. She is one of the most influential people on social media, and the actress makes a lot of money per sponsored post. Since she was in a hit show, many big jobs came her way.

Ester Exposito Instagram

Take a look at the Ester Exposito Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ester 🌙 (@ester_exposito)

Early Life

Ester Expósito was born in Madrid, Spain, on January 26, 2000. She is 22 years old now. The actress hasn’t said anything about her parents and siblings. She keeps her personal life very private. She became interested in the entertainment world at a young age and wanted to become an actress.

READ MORE: Corinna Kopf Net Worth: Why Her Twitch Account Banned?

Her parents always encouraged her to become an actress and were always there for her. Ester graduated from high school when she was 16 years old, and soon after, she took acting classes.

In one of her interviews, she said that movies were better than TV shows for her. Ester had a hard time at the start of her career because she didn’t speak English very well.

Career

Ester Exposito got her start in the entertainment business in 2016 when she played Fernando’s daughter on the Spanish TV show Vis a Vis. The same year, she played Rosa Martin in the documentary Medical Center.

Other actors, like Jordi Mestre, Mara Pedroviejo, and Charo Molina, also had roles in the series. In 2017, she played Ruth on TVE’s Estoy Vivo, her first significant role in a TV show.

In 2018, when Ester Exposito started playing Carla Rosón on the Netflix show Elite, it was a big step forward in her career. This show ran until 2020 when the actress became famous around the world. After a lot of success, she was offered the lead role in two movies, When the Angels Sleep and Your Son. She was also in the thriller-drama movie “Tu Hijo,” which came out in 2018.

READ MORE: Aaron Carter Net Worth: What Are the Motivational Thoughts Given by Him?

Ester played Luca Castán Grau in the TVE crime thriller La caza at the beginning of 2019. Monte Perdido. Someone Has to Die, a new Netflix show, cast her as Cayetana Aldama the following year.

She was in movies and TV shows like “Locked Up,” “Your Son,” “Veneno,” “When Angels Sleep,” “May God Save Us,” “Mamá o papá,” and others. Ester was in the movie Mom or Dad at the end of 2020. Even so, she won the Best Actress award at the Madrid Theater Awards in 2013 and 2015.

Personal Life

Ester Exposito started going out with Alvaro Rico, one of Spain’s most famous actors. They met on the set of the Netflix show “Elite,” but they broke up in October 2019. Alejandro Spitzer, a Mexican actor, is in a relationship with Ester Exposito. Reports say that they have been together since 2020.

Endorsement

Ester Exposito, a Spanish actress, is now the global brand ambassador for Bulgari, an Italian luxury brand that makes some of the best jewelry in the world.

READ MORE: Jon Favreau Net Worth: How Does He Achieve a Success of $100 Million?

Even so, the actress has been endorsing big brands like Double Victoria Shoe, Alexander McQueen, LUISAVIAROMA, Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, and many more.

People Also Ask FAQs

When Did Ester Exposito Turn 18?

Ester Expósito was born in Madrid, Spain, on January 26, 2000. She is 22 years old now.

How Much Does Ester Exposito Make?

Ester Exposito makes $300,000 a year.

How Much is Ester Exposito Worth?

Ester Exposito’s estimated net worth in 2022 is around $2 million US dollars.