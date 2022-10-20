Call of Duty Error Code 273472 Warzone: How to Fix?

Call of Duty Warzone and bugs go together like peanut butter and jelly, and there have been a lot of them over the years. While Activision and Raven Software fixes them, another problem comes up that makes the fast-paced battle royale game less fun.

If you’ve been playing the game for a while and then get the error code 273472, don’t worry. This is a very common problem that can be fixed if you follow the steps in this article. Keep reading the article to learn how to fix the COD Warzone Error Code 273472.

What does The COD Warzone Error Code 273472 Mean?

When we looked into the error more, we found that it usually happens when you start the game. Because of this, you can’t play the game, and it keeps saying “Fetching Profile Update” and then giving you error codes like 273472 and 11328.

We think it might be a problem with optimization or that the servers are being worked on. Well, the developers are aware of the server connection problems, so a patch update should be coming soon. In the meantime, you can use our workarounds to get the game to work.

Code 273472 in COD Warzone: Fixes And Ways Around It

Well, the community found a few ways around this annoying error that let them play the game anyway. This article has all the ways to get around the problem.

Check on the server.

Since COD Warzone is an online BR multiplayer game, you would want to make sure that the servers are working. You can check to see if there are any problems with the server at the down detector. Even if everything is fine, there’s a good chance you’ll still get the 273472 error. To fix it, see the next fix below.

Start the game again.

Restarting the game is the most common way to fix almost all problems in any game, including COD Warzone. After you’ve restarted the game, go into a match and see if you can play normally.

Look for changes.

Since this is a problem that the developers caused, they are always putting out updates that often fix bugs that cause problems like the 273472 error. Make sure to check for COD Warzone updates often and install them so you don’t run into bugs like this one.

Fix the game.

You might see the error code 273472 because your game files are broken, which you can fix by fixing them. Open the Battle.net launcher and look for the “Repair Game” button. Let it finish, then start the game.

Conclusion

