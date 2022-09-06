Eric Fields the Rock: A Police Officer Who Looks Like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Because of the striking resemblance that an Alabama police officer named Eric Fields bears to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, images of Fields have been making their way around the internet at an alarmingly rapid rate over the past week.

The photographs of Dwayne’s look-alike cop were posted on the Facebook page of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, and the snaps went viral after an Alabama-based TikToker named “chandlerelyse” recorded a video pointing out the officer’s striking likeness to the Hollywood actor.

The Lieutenant is now a viral internet star as a result of the TikTok video, which has received more than one million views.

Who is Eric Fields?

At the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office in Decatur, Alabama, Eric, who is 37 years old, serves as a patrol lieutenant.

The officer’s Twitter profile discloses that he has 17 years of expertise in the field.

According to a report that can be found on AL.com, he has been a criminal investigator in the past. Additionally, he has experience working with the specialized victims unit. The Lieutenant has also done volunteer work with children who are at risk due to drug use.

The officer’s dedication to his community earned him promotions to the ranks of corporal and ultimately lieutenant, starting with his position as sergeant. Now, the Lieutenant is responsible for instructing others in gun safety and serving as a guide for tactical training.

Even though Eric’s popularity is skyrocketing, he has kept his Instagram account secret despite having over a thousand followers. However, the officer’s Twitter profile does provide some insight into his life as a law enforcement officer. According to a tweet that he posted in the year 2020, The Rock lookalike appears to be a father of two children.

Been some long hard days lately, but coming home to question like this makes me forget the stress….. “Daddy, why are you on the squat team?” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cUGnG75et3 — Eric Fields (@EricFieldsLEO) July 25, 2020

A Look at Dwayne Johnson’s Doppelganger’s Pictures

On August 18, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department uploaded the picture that went viral to their Facebook page. In the picture, the police officer can be seen posing for the camera while leaning to one side on the side of the police van.

Fans won’t be able to tell the difference between him and the Hollywood star at first glimpse because of his smile, enormous build, bald appearance, and attire.

On August 21, the Sheriff’s office published yet another picture that included him, this time showing him standing with a member of the Hartselle Walmart staff.

On the other hand, Eric is said to be 6’2″ tall and weigh 230 lbs, and Dwayne is said to be 6’4″ tall and 260 lbs. The officer has stated that the fact that he looks like the actor from Jungle Cruise has been a “running joke” for several years now. He was referring to their similarities.

Additionally, he stated, “I concur with it. It provides a good laugh. It’s a compliment to you. I suppose there are worse folks out there.”

Fans React to the Rock’s Look-Alike Cop

His followers have turned to Twitter to express their astonishment at the resemblance, even though the Fast and Furious star has not yet commented on the photographs that have gone viral of the man who looks like him acting as a police officer.

@TheRock sounds like a meet and greet with Lieutenant Eric Fields of the Morgan County Sheriffs Dept. in Alabama is in order, lol. He's definitely your doppelganger. It would be so cool! Think you can make that happen? You the man, Rock! — David McDonald II (@DavidLee18) August 27, 2021

.@TheRock doing double duty as an Alabama sheriff? Nope! That’s Lt. Eric Fields, 6’2”, 230 pounds, husband and father of two.

A good guy doing good things. And the biggest #TheRock fan ever!https://t.co/35lqF9INd1#DwayneJohnson @WVTM13 pic.twitter.com/T98UDaD2pY — Rick Karle WVTM 13 (@RickKarle) August 24, 2021

Why he looks like the rock and vin diesel at the same time? — Willy Kayisavera (@WillyKayisavera) August 27, 2021

The Rock & Vin Diesel’s Love Child

And his newly found popularity did not come as much of a surprise to him, as Fields acknowledged that the resemblance to Johnson had been a “long-running joke.”

Fields stated, “People have referred to me as The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child.

In addition to their strikingly similar appearances, Fields and Johnson also have something else in common: a passion for working out.

And even the former deputy US marshal’s family is getting in on the action, with the former deputy’s wife Wendy buying him Rock gear to wear when he works out in the gym.

Since the latter half of 2017, Fields’s visibility has skyrocketed, and he currently has more than 25,000 followers on his Instagram account.

He likes to keep his fans up to date on his fitness objectives, and not too long ago, he posted a picture of himself wearing a shredded Superman shirt after a particularly strenuous exercise.

Even though some overzealous admirers have hunted him down at the station for a selfie, Fields has taken his newfound fame in stride. He has no problem with it at all.