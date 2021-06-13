Erdogan says Turkey is "the only reliable country" in Afghanistan after US withdrawal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this Sunday that he was "the only reliable country" with troops in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of the Americans and NATO and would like to discuss the matter with Joe Biden.

"The United States is preparing to leave Afghanistan soon, and when they do leave, the only reliable country to continue this process will definitely be Turkey," he announced at the Istanbul airport, before leaving for Brussels, where the summit awaits.

The United States is in the final stages of withdrawing from Afghanistan, as well as NATO troops on September 11, 2001, 20 years after the attacks on the United States.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkish officials told their U.S. counterparts on Saturday that Ankara was ready to maintain troops in Afghanistan without providing further details.

Pub LE Continue reading below

"We can discuss with them the process for Afghanistan," he added, adding that they were "delighted, delighted."

According to media reports, Turkey is ready to protect Kabul Airport, the main exit route for Western diplomats and aid workers.

The Taliban said on Saturday that foreign forces had "no confidence" in maintaining a military presence in Afghanistan and that embassy and airport security would be the responsibility of Afghans.