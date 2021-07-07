Emily Lima travels to the United States to conduct a sieve in Ecuador

Emily Lima is in charge of a project with the women’s team in her second year Ecuador For the development of football in the country. Also, in the coming days, Brazil will go to the US for a sieve.

Between July 13 and 17, Emily and her team will work closely with athletes in the state of North Carolina to try out new skills for the exam.

"This event is important because it brings us closer to Ecuadorian girls living in the United States. Actions like this are essential to provide opportunities for girls living and playing abroad, and moreover, the Ecuadorian national team's game to keep these athletes' dreams alive," he said.

In a recent interview ESPN.com.br, The coach praised the country’s plan for the development of women’s football.

"Our plan goes beyond worrying about the choice, because the choice only creates the moment, which is not important to us. The important thing is that the development is integrated into the moment. These are the points that caught the attention of the federation, everything went right, we are developing the mission," he said.