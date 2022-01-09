Everything We Know About Emily in Paris’s Season 3 | Complete Info

Lily Collins is returning…

Emily in Paris returned to our screens at the end of 2021, and we’re not afraid to confess that we devoured all 10 episodes in record time.

While we enjoyed witnessing Emily Cooper’s (Lily Collins) shenanigans in the new episodes, the main cliffhanger left us yearning for the next chapter.

When can we anticipate additional information? Here’s what we know about the Emily in Paris’s Season 3

Is there a third season of Emily in Paris in the works?

Netflix has not yet confirmed whether they have said “oui” to Emily in Paris returning, but considering the show’s popularity and finale (spoiler alert! ), it is extremely plausible.

Emily faced a major choice at the end of season two: continue at Savoire with her boss from Chicago or join Sylvie, Luc, and Julien at their new company.

Not only that, she remains torn between Alfie and Gabriel, the latter of whom has reconnected with Camille.

Ouch. As a result, season three will have an abundance of material to work with.

When will the third season of Emily in Paris premiere?

A release date has not been set for the third season, as it has not yet been greenlit. Season one, however, premiered in 2020, while season two followed just over a year later in 2021.

Thus, it appears as though Netflix is quick to respond. Let’s hope for a release in late 2022.

What have the stars of Emily in Paris’s Season 3 said about her?

Lily Collins has spoken out about the possibility of a third season, revealing she would love to be a part of it.

In a December 2021 interview with Glamour, she stated: “I hope fans see more of themselves in the show’s various characters and feel seen and represented.

And I’m hoping for a season three because I’m really hoping we get to do this again.”

Meanwhile, Darren Star, the show’s creator, has spoken out concerning Emily’s future. In an interview with TV Line, he discussed Emily’s decision to return to Chicago with a promotion or to remain in Paris “At the end of season two, she has reasons to choose a number of doors, and our task is to determine which of those doors she will choose and why. That is the focus of season three.”

