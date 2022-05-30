Emily in Paris Season 2: Everything You Need to Know

If you binge-watched Emily in Paris season 1 last year, you’re probably curious about what happens in season 2 of the hit Netflix program.

The effervescent, frivolous comedy, created by renowned TV producer Darren Star, proved to be exactly what the doctor ordered in these dismal, epidemic times.

We received a sneak peek at season 2, and the skilled and lovable cast promises even more stunning costumes, love triangle drama, work politics, cultural faux pas, and ridiculous (but laugh-worthy) shenanigans.

What will happen to Emily and Gabriel’s blossoming romance now that he’s in Paris? Will Emily’s roommate Mindy drive her insane? Will Emily be able to communicate in French? Lucien Laviscount, a newbie, plays who?

You’ll have to wait until the end of the season to find out, but you can get a sneak peek behind the scenes in our exclusive cast interviews with Lily Collins (Emily), Ashley Park (Mindy), and Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), and Laviscount (Alfie).

When Will the Second Season of Emily in Paris Be Released?

The cast of Emily in Paris unveiled an exclusive preview for season 2 during the TUDUM fan event and revealed that the new season will premiere on December 22, 2021. There’s no better way to bring 2021 to a close than with a dose of romantic comedy.

Season 2 of Emily in Paris was supposed to premiere in early 2022, but we’ll gladly accept fresh episodes of the easy-to-watch comfort as soon as Netflix hands them over. Don’t miss the new season when it premieres on Netflix on December 22.

The Plot of Emily in Paris season 2

Emily in Paris follows Emily, a Chicago-based marketing professional who is dispatched to Paris to assist at a boutique marketing agency that her large corporation has recently acquired. She develops affections for her next-door neighbor Gabriel along the way, but he is already taken.

Despite Emily’s friendship with Gabriel’s fiancée, Camille, the two slept together in the final episode, ostensibly as a farewell before Gabriel departs for Normandy to open his own restaurant. Then, in an unexpected turn of events, Emily’s client Antoine invests in Gabriel’s Parisian restaurant, allowing him to stay… So, what’s next?

Emily travels to various locales in France in Season 2 of the show as she tries to find out what to do about Gabriel and his girlfriend/her (alleged) friend Camille.

“What happens in the next chapter, I think, can be a great study of how does the connection, between these three characters, evolve,” Darren Starr, the show’s creator (and Sex and the City) told TVLine.

Because these aren’t Americans, I think that’ll be a lot of fun to explore in Season 2. It’s a group of French people. Looking at things from a new perspective is a significant element of the act for me. Season 2 will open up some unexpected and intriguing relationship possibilities.”

Expect additional love interests (hi, Alfie), as well as Emily following Sylvie’s guidance on how to do Paris ‘right’: “You have the rest of your life to be as boring as you want it to be.

However, while you’re here, you should fall in love and make mistakes. If you’re going to spend a year in Paris, do it correctly.” Oh, my goodness!

What Is the Cast of Emily In Paris Season 2?

As Emily, Lily Collins leads the Emily in Paris cast. Mindy Chen, an aspiring singer and fellow ex-pat is living in Paris to get away from her father, the ‘Chinese Zipper King,’ who wants her to take over the family zipper manufacturing firm one day.

Lucas Bravo (romantic interest, Gabriel), Camille Razat (Gabriel’s girlfriend, Camille), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Emily’s harsh boss, Sylvie), Samuel Arnold (office partner-in-crime, Julien), and William Abadie (office partner-in-crime, Julien) round out the remainder of the group (flirtatious client Antoine).

Season 2 of Emily in Paris will also feature some new cast members. Alfie, another romantic interest for our chère Emily, will be played by British actor Lucien Laviscount, while the owner of a prominent Saint Tropez nightclub will be played by French actor Arnaud Binard.

Gregory, a legendary fashion designer and former protégé of designer Pierre Cadault, who is now his rival, will be played by Jeremy O. Harris.

Season 2 Trailer for Emily in Paris

Netflix has been releasing a slew of entertaining previews for the upcoming season. Emily tells Mindy about her intense night with Gabriel and the fact that Camille is unaware of what happened in the first Season 2 trailer, which was released in late November.

Emily’s life appears to be in disarray (unlike her life in the United States), but her boss Sylvie advises her to embrace the chaos – we’ll see where that leads her!

Will There Be a Third Season of Emily in Paris, and When Will It Premiere?

There will be… Emily in Paris seasons 3 and 4 have just been revealed on Netflix! So now we know there will be at least two more seasons of Emily, Mindy, Alfie, and chef Gabriel’s exploits to look forward to.

Conclusion

Darren Star, the creator of Sex and the City, created the Netflix Original comedy-drama series. Darren Star is one of many executive producers of the series, with production for the Original handled by his own business, Darren Star Productions, as well as Firstep Productions in Paris and Jax Media.

Despite being widely panned (more on that in a moment), the show is undoubtedly a hit for Netflix, with a slew of Emmy nominations set for later in 2021. The series received two nominations for production design for a narrative program and excellent comedy series.