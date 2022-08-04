Emilia Clarke Net Worth: What’s Her Game of Thrones Salary?

Isobel Emilia Euphemia Rose Clarke is an English actress, and she was born in England. The 23rd of October, 1986 is her birthday. She has achieved a great deal of success in both the theatre and the film industry. She is the recipient of a plethora of awards, some of which include the Saturn Award and the Empire Award. In addition, she has been considered for awards such as the Screen Actors Guild Award and the Primetime Emmy Award a total of seven times.

2019 will find her on the prestigious Time 100 list. She participated in a number of shows at the Drama Centre in London, where she also received her education. In 2009, she made her debut on television by appearing as a guest in the medical drama Doctors, which aired on BBC One.

The following year, Screen International magazine named her one of the “UK Stars of Tomorrow” for her portrayal in the television film Triassic Attack. This recognition came as a result of her work in that film (2010). Her big break came when Daenerys Targaryen, played by Clarke, was cast in the role of Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO series Game of Thrones, which ran from 2011 through 2019.

Net Worth: $20 Million Age: 34 Born: October 23, 1986 Country of Origin: United Kingdom Source of Wealth: Professional Actress Last Updated: 2022

Emilia Clarke Early Life

Emilia Clarke was born in London, England, on the 23rd of October in the year 1986. Emilia Isobel Euphemia Rose Clarke is the whole form of her given name. Her father, Peter, was a sound designer for various theatres throughout their lives. In the year 2019, Jennifer is serving as the vice president of marketing at a management consulting firm. She is her daughter’s mother. 2016 was the year he passed away.

Bennett, Emilia’s older brother, worked his way up through the ranks of “Game of Thrones” as a camera trainee. Oxfordshire was the home for Peter and Jennifer’s children’s formative years. When Emilia was just three years old, she saw a performance of “Show Boat,” which sparked her interest in pursuing a career in acting.

While attending Rye St Antony School and St Edward’s School, Clarke was a part of the school productions of “West Side Story,” “The Crucible,” “Macbeth,” and “Twelfth Night.” 2009 was the year that she graduated with a diploma from the Drama Center in London.

Emilia Clarke Career

Clarke began her career by appearing in two plays at St. Edwards and ten performances at the Drama Centre London. During this time, she was just getting started. Her first appearance on television was in an episode of “Doctors,” and her first starring role was in the TV movie “Triassic Attack.” The role of Daenerys Targaryen was given to the actress Daenerys Targaryen for the upcoming season of “Game of Thrones” on HBO.

She was awarded the Ewwy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama in 2011, in recognition of the work that she had put in, which was met with positive feedback. She made appearances in the movies “Spike Island” and “Shackled” in the year 2012.

After that, Clarke appeared as a lead character in the American science fiction film “Terminator Genisys.” Even though the movie did not garner positive reviews from critics, it was still successful at the box office. Her appearance on stage garnered acclaim from the reviewers. She will be seen in the movie “Me Before You,” which was released in 2016.

The movie was a smashing success. Additionally, she contributed the voice of Bridget for an episode of “Robot Chicken” in the same year. After that, in 2017, she made an appearance in “Voice from the Stone.” In the same year, she also provided the voices for an episode of both “Animals” and “Thunderbirds Are Go,” both of which are animated shows.

Emilia Clarke’s Net Worth

The English actress Emilia Clark is worth $20 million. Clarke is best known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen on “Game of Thrones,” for which she won an Emmy nomination and which aired from 2011 to 2019.

Emilia Clarke appeared in “Terminator Genisys” (2015), “Solo: A Star Wars Story” (2018), and “Last Christmas” (2019). Clarke was recognized by “Time” magazine as one of the top 100 worldwide influencers in 2019.

Emilia Clarke’s Real Estate

In 2016, Emilia purchased a home in Venice Beach, California for $4.64 million. The 2,817-square-foot mansion features a 30-foot pool, sliding glass doors, and floor-to-ceiling bookcases. In 2018, Clarke listed the residence for rent at $25,000 per month.

In August of 2020, she placed this residence on the market for slightly under $5 million. She apparently purchased a six-bedroom home in the Hampstead region of London for £8 million at the end of 2016. (pounds).

Emilia Clarke’s Personal Life

In 2012, Emilia began a six-month romance with “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane. In February 2011, Clarke underwent endovascular coiling surgery for a subarachnoid hemorrhage caused by the rupture of an aneurysm.

After the treatment, 24-year-old Emilia, who had just completed filming the first season of “Game of Thrones,” periodically lost her own identity. In 2013, she underwent a second aneurysm operation.

What’s Her Game of Thrones Salary?

Emilia Clarke was paid a total of $1.1 million for her work on the final two seasons of Game of Thrones, which aired between July 2017 and May 2019. The show’s 14 episodes spanned the time period from July 2017 to May 2019.

This brings the grand amount for the two seasons up to $14.3 million. This figure places the actor at the sixth spot on the all-time list of greatest earnings per television episode (tied with several of her GOT co-stars).

She taped a total of 20 episodes for seasons 5 and 6, which brought in a combined total of $10 million. That comes to a total of $500,000 per episode. Emilia likely made more than $30 million from Game of Thrones during the entirety of the show’s run, and that’s before taking into account taxes.