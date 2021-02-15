Elon Musk presents a clubhouse chat with Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the expanding boards of the Interior Ministry on February 26, 2020 in Moscow, Russia.

Russia has not ruled out the possibility of President Vladimir Putin talking to Tesla billionaire Elon Musk at the clubhouse, a social media app, according to several media reports.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that the plan was “interesting” but needed more details. This news was reported by Reuters and Russian media RBC.

“First we want to find out. You know that President Putin does not use social networks directly, he does not personally run them,” Peskov said, according to translated comments.

“In general, this is a very interesting proposal, but first one has to understand what it means and what is proposed.”

The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the CNBC.

On Saturday, Musk invited Putin to join him for a conversation at the clubhouse via Twitter, the only fast-growing audio-only app after gaining popularity in Silicon Valley.

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX said in Russian: “It’s a great honor to talk to you.”

According to App Tracker of Annie, Clubhouse has been downloaded about five million times. Like other American social media sites, it was Blocked in China last week.

Invitation is the only iPhone application that allows people to hold “on stage” conversations when the audience asks. You can invite the audience “on stage” to ask questions to the speakers.

Musk Robinhood co-founder Vlad Denev was interviewed At the clubhouse on January 30, last Wednesday the businessman wrote on Twitter that he had agreed to do a “clubhouse” with Kanye West.

Last month, there was the Clubhouse Worth about $ 1 billion by investors. Twitter Has created its own version, Called intervals, When Facebook There is Is said to work on a similar product.