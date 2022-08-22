Elon Musk Net Worth 2022 :How Does Telsa CEO Become a Billionaire?

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, founded Tesla and SpaceX. In April, he dethroned Amazon’s, Jeff Bezos. Musk’s net wealth depends on Tesla stock. Forbes values him at $228.4 billion. As of June 22, 2022, this is over $100 billion greater than Bezos’s $134.4 billion.

It’s impossible to imagine a fortune this large, therefore it’s logical to ask how much Elon Musk makes a day. Here’s an estimate of his fortune.

Early Life of Elon Musk

Elon Musk was born in Pretoria, South Africa on June 28, 1971. Musk purchased his first computer when he was 10 years old and taught himself how to programme. When he was 12, he sold his first piece of software, a game named Blaster.

He traveled to Canada at the age of 17 to attend Queen’s University, but he left in 1992 to study business and physics at the University of Pennsylvania. Musk earned an undergraduate degree in economics before going on to get a second bachelor’s degree in physics and a Ph.D. in energy physics. However, he dropped out of Stanford University to become a part of the internet boom.

Personal Life of Elon Musk

Elon has been married three times, and twice to the same woman: the actress Talulah Riley. From 2000 to 2008, he was married to the Canadian author Justine Wilson. Both of them have five sons. He has also dated the actress Amber Heard and the Canadian musician Grimes. Grimes and Elon had a son in May 2020.

They named him X A-Xii. In December 2021, they had a second child through a surrogate. Late in 2021, one of Elon’s Neuralink employees had twins. Elon was also happy to meet the new twins. As of this writing, he has ten children. In July 2022, it was said that in December 2021, Elon Musk had an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife, who is also a co-founder of Google.

Sergey is said to have asked his wife of four years, Nicole Shanahan, for a divorce because of the affair. Sergey had been one of Musk’s biggest fans for a long time, which was painful. He put money into several Musk companies and was one of the first people to put money into Tesla.

Net Worth of Elon Musk

Elon Musk is a businessman, inventor, and investor who was born in South Africa and now lives in Canada and the U.S. Elon Musk is worth $240 billion dollars. Even though he has many jobs and is always coming up with something better, he is best known for being the CEO and CTO of SpaceX, the CEO and chief product architect of Tesla Motors, and the chairman of SolarCity. He is the richest person in the world and in modern history.

Also Read: Devon Franklin Net Worth: How Did He Make Such a Huge Wealth?

At the time this was written, Elon Musk owned about 24% of Tesla’s shares and 43% of privately held SpaceX. In October 2021, Tesla’s market cap went over $1 trillion for the first time. In the same month, SpaceX raised money when it was worth $100 billion. This was the first time that Elon’s wealth was close to $300 billion.

Success Life of Elon Musk

Musk’s first company was an online city guide called Zip2 Corporation. In 1999, a part of Compaq Computer paid $307 million in cash and $34 million in stock options to buy Zip2. Musk also started X.com, online financial services, and payments company, with a partner in 1999. The next year, eBay bought X.com, which led to the creation of PayPal as we know it today. In 2002, eBay bought PayPal for $1.5 billion in stock.

Musk’s third business, Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX), was started in 2002. Its goal was to build spacecraft for commercial space travel. By 2008, SpaceX was well-known, and NASA gave the company a contract to move cargo to and from the International Space Station. In the future, the company hopes to also move astronauts.

The next company was Tesla Motors, a car company that makes cheap, mass-market electric cars. Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning came up with the idea for Tesla in 2003. Elon, Ian Wright, and J.B. Straubel were the first people to work for the company and were named co-founders after the fact.

Tesla Motors went public in June 2010, when Daimler bought a stake in the company and formed a strategic partnership with Toyota. The IPO raised $226 million. Musk and SpaceX made history in 2012 when they sent a Falcon 9 rocket into space without a person inside.

In 2013, he came up with an idea for a new way to get from one big city to another. He called it the “Hyperloop.” It would move at speeds of more than 700 mph and connect major cities. Instead of rails, the Hyperloop would use tubes to move people. Musk says it could take between 7 and 10 years to build, test, and make the Hyperloop ready to use.

Real Estate Holdings

Elon used to own property worth $100 million in California alone. In the town of Hillsborough in Northern California, he still owns a 100-year-old, 16,000-square-foot villa on nearly 50 acres. In 2017, he paid $23.364 million for this house.

He once owned six homes in the Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles, which is in Southern California. In 2012, he bought a 20,000-square-foot house in Bel-Air for $17 million. In 2015, he bought a 7,000-square-foot house for $20 million, and in 2016, he bought a 9,300-square-foot house for $24.25 million.

Elon shocked the world in 2020 when he said he was going to sell everything he owned, starting with his LA homes. He did what he said he would do and sold each house. In December 2020, he sold all four homes to the same person.

Tesla Compensation Plan

In 2018, the Tesla board gave Musk a unique and very profitable compensation plan that would eventually be worth USD 100 billion. According to the plan, he would get stock options worth USD 100 billion over a period of 10 years. The money would be given to him in 12 parts, or tranches.

When Tesla’s net worth hit USD 100 billion, the first of these payments came in. After that, Musk got a piece of the money every time the company’s market value went up by USD 50 billion.

The catch was that if he didn’t reach any of the steps, he wouldn’t get any money. But because Musk was determined and worked hard, he was able to pay off all 12 tranches in three years and bring Tesla’s net worth to USD 1 trillion for the first time in 2021.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Does Elon Musk Make Per Hour?

his hourly rate would be $51.30 million