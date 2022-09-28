Elliott Grainge Net Worth: How Much He Earn From 10k Project?

Eminent British businessman, social media celebrity, singer, and media personality Elliot Grainge has many hats to wear. After being pictured with model and fashion designer Sofia Richie, he became stardom in the nation.

Sofia has also uploaded countless images of herself with Elliot on her social media platforms. People were attracted after viewing kissing pictures of Sofia and Elliot. Let me remind you that Sofia Richie had previously dated Scott Disick, roughly 16 years her senior.

For her part, Grainge has established herself as a successful singer and entrepreneur. In 2016, he started his music label, 10K Projects, alongside his father, Lucian Grainge. He has collaborated with some well-known rappers and vocalists.

Elliot Grainge Net Worth

Grainge’s music firm is where he earns the most money, according to the Grainge family. Furthermore, he has millions of lovers, followers, and supporters on the internet and social media platforms. His ability to acquire large fortunes through social media is unquestionable.

Several music producers, including Raphy Pina, Armin Van Buuren, Eric Morillo, and Elliot Grainge, became successful in their music enterprises. Grainge can also make money through many techniques, such as Facebook adverts, Instagram, sponsorships, contracts, affiliate marketing, donations, and many other avenues of income.

Elliot Grainge, according to our sources, started the 10k Project music label in Los Angeles, California, in 2008. He earned substantial wealth, which he utilized to continue his professional career. On the other hand, he has managed to have his name published in Forbes. Only multi-millionaires may publish their names in Forbes magazine because it is geared toward them.

READ MORE: Who is Revathi Pillai? Wiki, Family, Relationship Status & More

Elliot struck a 10-million-dollar agreement with rapper Tekashi69 in late 2019 that would last for only two albums. He also worked with a variety of vocalists on various projects. Elliot made more than $7 million years as a hedge fund executive.

In the 2020 music video Bill & Ted Face the Music, according to IMDb, Elliot worked as a music producer alongside his brother.

Elliot Grainge is estimated to have a net worth of 10 million dollars. However, he does not have the financial resources of his father, Lucian Grainge. Approximately $60 million is claimed to be his father’s net worth. Adding all of the payments he has gotten during his career, we figured out his net worth.

Elliot Grainge Biography

Real Name Elliot Grainge Age 27 years old Date Of Birth November 06, 1993 Birth Place London, United Kingdom Height In Feet Inches: 5′ 10″

In Meters: 1.78 m

In Centimetres: 178 cm Weight In Kilograms: 64-67 kg

In Pounds: 141-147 lbs Eye Color Hazel Hair Color Black Marital Status Unmarried Girlfriend/Wife Sofia Richie Nationality British-American Education Graduate Religion Christian Nationality British-American School/College Boston’s Northeastern University Profession Music Producer and Entrepreneur Estimated Net Worth in 2022 (Approx) $10 Million

Elliot Grainge Early Life

Elliot Grainge was born in London, the United Kingdom, on November 06, 1993. Although he was born in the United Kingdom, he completed his further education in the United States of America. As a result, he grew up in the United States for most of his childhood.

Elliot Grainge’s father, Lucian Grainge, was the CEO and Chairman of Universal Music Group at his death. In 2007, his mother passed away. Samantha Berg, Elliot Grainge’s mother, was induced into a coma shortly after giving birth to him. She, on the other hand, never recovered.

READ MORE: Who is Chase Stokes? Wiki, Family, Relationship Status & More

Lucian afterward married another lady, Caroline, and had a family. In May of this year, Elliot Grainge received a bachelor’s degree in arts from Northeastern University. However, he has had a lifelong interest in music since he was young.

Elliot Grainge Career

After securing deals with Trippie Redd and Tekashi69, Elliot began his music production business, which launched his career. After a while, his firm, 10k Project, got eight platinum solos, 18 gold solos, and around 22 billion streams from the community.

In addition, he has collaborated with various vocalists, including Internet Money, Iann Dior, and Poor Stacy, amongst others. In 2018, Elliot debuted on the Billboard charts as a music producer with the single “Say It With Me.”

Following that, he received a resounding response from the general population. In addition, he made more than $50,000 from the music production industry. His rise to stardom among music producers can be attributed to this.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II’s Net Worth: Which Properties Are Owned by the Royal Family?

Earlier this year, the 10k Project organization claimed that two performers, called Internet Money and Taz Taylor, had shown an interest in joining the partnership agreements.

Elliot Grainge Personal Life

Elliot and Sofia have been the subject of dating rumors since they were spotted together on a night out in Los Angeles. Sofia shared a photo with him in front of a mirror on Instagram. A sunflower emoji was used in the description, which depicted them as being in an elevator while wearing face masks.

Sofia was in a relationship with Scott Disick for over three years when they decided to quit in August 2020. While we wait for further information, we know nothing about Elliot’s previous relationships.