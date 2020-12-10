Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for covit, show Holts until January – deadline

Ellen DeGeneres Tested positive for COVID-19 and stopped production on its daytime talk show after the holidays.

DeGeneres tweeted today (Hello everyone, I would like to let you all know that I tested positive for Covit-19) (see below). “Fortunately, I am fine now. Anyone in close contact with me has been notified and I follow the proper CDC guidelines.

“I’ll see you all again after the holidays,” he continues. “Please be healthy and safe.”

DeGeneres made his diagnosis in a letter to the show’s staff. A spokesman Ellen DeGeneres show On Tuesday the show told Deadline that it had completed its most recent taping and that production of some of the remaining episodes of this season will resume in January.

The daytime show brought back its live studio audience in October, with a limited number of live viewers. “You’re six feet apart,” DeGeneres told the first studio audience of the season. “We’ve got as many of you as possible here, so please try to move on as you dance.”

In addition to wearing masks and maintaining proper social distance, members of the audience had to pass health screenings. “You were all tested, you tested negative for COVID,” he said. “Some of you have tested positively for other things, but I have no information.”

In September, DeGeneres addressed the allegations A toxic workplace environment. In a Buzzfeed article, former employees show daytime speech racist comments and detailed claims of other misconduct from current employees and top employees.