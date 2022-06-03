Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration: All the Details of the Celebration

The long-awaited four-day royal celebration officially began Thursday morning with plenty of pomp and spectacle, as Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to be honored with a Platinum Jubilee.

But what exactly is being commemorated, and how is it being commemorated over the course of four days?

Continue reading to find out the answers to those questions, as well as other information about this historic event as it unfolds.

What Does It Mean to Have a “Platinum Jubilee”?

A jubilee is a commemoration of a significant event, such as a monarch’s accession to the throne. Special anniversaries are frequently commemorated with the names of important commodities.

Silver, for example, is appropriate for a 25th anniversary, gold for a 50th, and platinum for a 70th. In 2022, Queen Elizabeth II will honor the 70th anniversary of her reign with a platinum jubilee.

When Did Princess Elizabeth Become Queen, and How Did She Do It?

On February 6, 1952, King George VI passed away. Princess Elizabeth, then 25 years old, was on a royal tour in Kenya with her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at the time.

Elizabeth was told of her father’s death by Philip, and she returned to the United Kingdom as Queen immediately, though she was not crowned until June 2, 1953.

No previous British monarch has lived or reigned as long as she has, and no other female head of state has held the position for as long as she has.

When Did the Platinum Jubilee Take Place?

Following the death of her father, King George VI, on February 6, 1952, Elizabeth II was crowned queen.

The queen usually spends the anniversary of her father’s death at her Sandringham estate in solitary reflection, but this year she welcomed local community organizations for a brief commemoration, during which she inspected some Jubilee mementos.

The big Platinum Jubilee celebrations will begin on Thursday, June 2, and last through the weekend, as Elizabeth’s formal coronation took place on June 2, 1953.

Celebrations of the Jubilee

People in the United Kingdom will have a four-day holiday weekend from June 2 to 5. The Queen’s Birthday Parade, which will take place on Thursday, June 2nd, is one of many unique activities planned.

Along with 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians, members of the Royal Family will travel in carriages. The parade will begin at Buckingham Palace and go down The Mall, a well-known London thoroughfare.

The Platinum Party at the Palace, a live performance featuring several celebrities, will take place on Saturday, June 4th. People all throughout the country are urged to throw street parties and eat lunch outside with their neighbors on Sunday, June 5th.

Jubilee Celebrations That Are Out of the Ordinary

A baking competition is one of the most unique ways to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee. All UK residents aged 8 and up are eligible to enter the Platinum Pudding competition.

They must submit their recipe as well as a photograph of their pudding or dessert. Using the hashtag #platinumpudding, you can see some of the competition submissions on Instagram.

The Queen’s Green Canopy is another uncommon endeavor to commemorate the occasion. The campaign’s motto is “plant a tree for the jubilee,” and individuals are encouraged to do so until 2022 in order to safeguard the country’s green future.

The effort aims to save 70 different varieties of ancient trees. There’s something for everyone to celebrate the Queen’s silver jubilee, whether it’s street celebrations, parades, puddings, or tree planting.

Conclusion

This will be a show unlike any other, with moments of hilarity, enormous theatricality, grandeur, and pageantry.

The Queen’s Players, a group of performers and artists gathered together expressly for the occasion and based on Elizabethan traveling players, will lead the narrative. The audience will be safe in the hands of the company, which includes well-known actors and presenters.

The production is the fourth in a series of events sponsored by the Royal Windsor Horse Show, which have included the Golden Jubilee, Diamond Jubilee, and The Queen’s 90th Birthday, all of which were awarded a BAFTA.

What was Queen Elizabeth’s Silver Jubilee celebration like?

The queen’s Silver Jubilee, which marked 25 years on the kingdom, was celebrated in 1977. She and her late husband, Prince Philip, commemorated the anniversary by traveling tens of thousands of miles on jubilee tours across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.